Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Episode 4 Release Date Confirmed

When is the Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Episode 4 release date? If you’ve been following along with one of the sweetest romance anime this season, then this is essential information. Plus, that’s almost definitely what you’re here for.

The Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Episode 4 release date is July 24. That means the episode after that will fall on the last day of the month, and then it’s August. We’re all very warm, and we assume a lot of you are as well. Anyway, what’s going to happen next week in Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Episode 4? We’re not sure just yet, but let’s go over what happened in Episode 3.

What Happened in Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Episode 3?

Things start with Alya chatting with her sister and clearly showing some signs of insecurity around Kuze. We then see a flashback of Alya as a child chatting in Russian and get a bit of a view of why she tends not to rely on other people, along with why she works so hard. We also see the first time she meets her new classmates and how it took her a while to let go of the assumptions she had about her potential friends.

Kuze also talks to Alya about a potential event, and she gets emotional with him about needing to be a perfectionist. He explains that they’re meant to be doing stuff as a team, and she shouldn’t take it all on herself. That’s just solid life advice, honestly. We then see a bit of a montage of the next few months, and we also get a glimpse of Kuze and Alya about to dance, which might have been where her feelings for him really kicked off.

We then cut to Kuze meeting Masha, and it seems as though his name sparks a memory within her. It’s possible that she’s the girl he used to talk to as a child and who taught him Russian in the first place. She tries to test him with some Russian, but he pretends not to know. After a spot of plushie and tea shopping, we see another flashback, but this time for Kuze and how he left his sister to follow his father. That’s more or less it for this week.

And that’s the confirmed release date of Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Episode 4.

Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian is streaming now on Crunchyroll.

