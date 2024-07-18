Lookism Chapter 511 Release Date Confirmed

A webtoon hitting 100 chapters is impressive, so that means Taejun Pak’s Lookism is in a league of its own. However, despite the series going on for so long, it’s tough for readers to keep track of every little detail. Here’s the confirmed release date of Lookism Chapter 511.

When Is Lookism Chapter 511 Coming Out?

The tough part about following webtoons is that, sometimes, they don’t follow weekly or monthly release schedules. Thankfully, Lookism knows how to take care of its fanbase, releasing a new chapter every week. With that being the case, Chapter 511 is set to arrive on July 19, 2024, one week after the last chapter.

Figuring out what time Lookism will arrive is a different story, but readers should be on their toes starting early in the morning, as chapters usually drop later in the day in Korea. No matter what time zone, though, Chapter 511 will be available to read by the end of the day.

How to Read Lookism Chapter 511

Reading the latest chapters of this webtoon isn’t a difficult journey. All fans have to do is travel to Webtoons.com, where the entire series is available. However, despite the service being free, it’s not as simple as loading up the website and binging 500 chapters. It’s going to take a little more work than that.

Downloading the Webtoon app will give readers access to the latest chapters of Lookism. They’re uploaded weekly and usually go up on Sundays. However, Webtoons is a little bit behind, so it’s going to take a few weeks for Chapter 511 to arrive. Thankfully, anyone stuck waiting can check out the Looksim anime, which is streaming on Netflix.

And that’s the confirmed release date of Lookism Chapter 511.

