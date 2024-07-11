Is There a Blue Lock: Episode Nagi Chapter 26 Release Date?

The Blue Lock: Episode Nagi manga has become an engaging spinoff of the mainline Blue Lock series. So, with a new arc starting in the manga, when can we expect Chapter 26 of Blue Lock: Episode Nagi to be released?

When Will Blue Lock: Episode Nagi Chapter 26 Come Out?

Image Source: Crunchyroll

At the time of this writing, there is no official release date for chapter 26 of Blue Lock: Episode Nagi. However, the consistent release schedule of previous chapters, along with information on the series’ official page on the K Manga website, suggests that we can expect Chapter 26 to be released on August 8. The closest fans can get to an exact date for the release is a small description on the K Manga site that estimates new chapters being released “around day 8 every month.” It’s an odd release format, but the Kodansha Manga online services have an odd way of reading their manga online in general.

The K Manga website has most of its titles available to read online. However, the complicated subscription services prevent readers from accessing all the latest chapters of the series. K Manga has multiple membership tiers, with the cheapest one starting at $3.00 a month. This subscription gives readers 300 “points” to be redeemed on any single chapter of their choosing. In the case of Blue Lock: Episode Nagi, the 4 most recent chapters cost 99 points each, with the 5th most recent chapter being discounted at 69 points. It’s an odd system, but it’s currently the only way for fans of the series to read the manga online.

So, while it isn’t confirmed, Blue Lock: Episode Nagi Chapter 26 could be released on August 8, 2024, and will be available to read on the K Manga website whenever the chapter does come out.

