Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Episode 3 Release Date Confirmed

The Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Episode 3 release date is basically must-know knowledge for everyone. Well, at least everyone who’s watching the romance anime and wants to make sure they don’t miss a thing.

The Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Episode 3 release date is July 17. There’s something truly special about the power of a good midweek anime, and while we’re not certain if Alya is going to be a show for the ages yet, it’s been pretty entertaining, at the very least.

What Happened in Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Episode 2?

Episode 2 of Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian kicks off with Masachika being invited to help sort out a storage room by Suou, only to find himself ambushed by Alya. Alya then continues to taunt Masachika in Russian, not thinking that he understands, but hey, we all know better. We then met the Student Council President Kenzaki, and it’s pretty clear that Masachika feels a little intimidated.

Kenzaki then insists on buying Masachika dinner, and Suou points out that he may as well do so because he knows he won’t have dinner at home, and suddenly, the four of them are off out for dinner. Despite it being apparently a reward, Kenzaki and Suou then pressure Masachika to join the council and help him further his academic career. Just as things get awkward, food turns up, and the four split up, with Alya and Masachika walking together despite Alya’s feigned attempts at protestation.

We then see a bit of the day in the life of Suou and Masachika as it turns out the two are siblings, but that doesn’t seem to stop her from waking him up by sitting on top of him in bed. Ah, anime. Alya ends up finding them while they’re shopping, and the three head off to Hell’s Cauldron, an especially spicy food place. It turns out that Alya’s not great with hot food, but she tries to persevere anyway and pretends it’s delicious for Suou.

Masachika and Alya go outside, where he treats her to ice cream and revisits the topic of Student Council President because Alya wants to go for the title. The two then go shopping, which makes us wonder how these kids are affording all of these meals out and regular shopping trips. Every time Alya changes outfits, Masachika compliments her, and while it’s all going well, Suou reappears to embarrass her.

And that’s the confirmed release date of Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian.

Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian is streaming now on Crunchyroll.

