My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 3 Release Date Confirmed

Want the My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 3 release date? That’s why you’re here, right? Well, we’ve got you covered with all you need to know about this anime about a man accidentally marrying his robot maid and all the oddity that occurs therein.

The My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 3 release date is July 13, which isn’t too far from when we’re writing this. It’ll be interesting to see all of the ways the relationship between Takuma and Mina continues to change, and we’re also hoping the anime manages to hold onto its wholesome vibe because it’s always nice to have one of those around.

What Happens In My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 2?

Episode 2 kicks off with Takuma asking Mina to go for a picnic at a nearby park, and while Mina initially states she probably can’t make it due to only having a 30-minute walking battery, she says that as long as the weather is good, she can be solar-powered. We love a robot wife who’s considerate about the environment, even though she hasn’t realized it’s nearly nighttime and is also chucking it down.

The next day, the two are heading off on their little adventure while Takumi has to deal with the comments being made about Mina. However, the two push through things by holding hands and continuing on their walk. The lovebirds find a nice spot to chill out in, and then Mina realizes she can’t cook despite bringing a whole stove, so she makes Takumi a sandwich and then offers him a cold drink from within her stomach.

It’s all going well until a storm suddenly hits, and Mina ends up getting taken out by the rain. Takumi carries her to safety, though, and despite being told to go home, he stays next to his wife throughout the night to take care of her. Once the two get home, they continue to discuss what happened over food, and then Takumi talks to his co-worker about food, love, and wedding rings.

We then see that Takumi has gone ahead and bought a ring for Mina, and while it doesn’t quite fit on her finger, they find a solution by putting it on a string around her neck. Takumi then shows it off to Mina, and the episode ends.

And that’s the confirmed release date of My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 3.

My Wife Has No Emotion is streaming now on Crunchyroll.

