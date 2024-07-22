Many anime fans have been waiting for Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian to finally get an English dub, and that time appears to be here. Before you jump in and hear all of the new voices, here’s a list of every actor confirmed for the show so far.

All English Voice Actors & Cast List for Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian

Screenshot via Crunchyroll

Sarah Natochenny as Alya Mikhailovna Kujou

The voice of Alya in the show’s dub is anime veteran Sarah Natochenny. This incredible voice actress is best known as the voice of Ash in Pokémon, alongside appearances in other gigantic franchises like Yu-Gi-Oh and Ghost Busters.

Aaron Dismuke as Masachika Kuze

Another veteran joining the cast of Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian, Aaron Dismuke will voice Kuze. You’ll recognize his voice from mega-hits like Fullmetal Alchemist where he voiced Alphonse, Blue Lock, My Hero Academia, and Dr. Stone.

Full English Cast List for Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian

Image Character Actor Yuki Suou Reshel Mae Mariya Mikhailovna Kujou Jill Harris Takeshi Maruyama Corey Wilder Ando Nick Huber Hikaru Kiyomiya Joshua Waters Young Masachika Erin Lundquist Young Mariya Jill Harris Ayano Kimishima

These are all of the English voice actors revealed for Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian, but there will be more announced as the season progresses and the dub shows more characters on screen. Once we have more information, this article will be updated.

From what we’ve seen so far, the series has assembled an incredible cast to bring these characters to life for English fans, with some of the most well-known voices in the space taking part.

If you haven’t yet seen Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian’s English dub it is available to stream on Crunchyroll weekly.

