All English Voice Actors & Cast List for Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian

An all-star cast.
Many anime fans have been waiting for Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian to finally get an English dub, and that time appears to be here. Before you jump in and hear all of the new voices, here’s a list of every actor confirmed for the show so far.

All English Voice Actors & Cast List for Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian

Sarah Natochenny as Alya Mikhailovna Kujou

The voice of Alya in the show’s dub is anime veteran Sarah Natochenny. This incredible voice actress is best known as the voice of Ash in Pokémon, alongside appearances in other gigantic franchises like Yu-Gi-Oh and Ghost Busters.

Aaron Dismuke as Masachika Kuze

Another veteran joining the cast of Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian, Aaron Dismuke will voice Kuze. You’ll recognize his voice from mega-hits like Fullmetal Alchemist where he voiced Alphonse, Blue Lock, My Hero Academia, and Dr. Stone.

Full English Cast List for Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian

ImageCharacterActor
Yuki SuouReshel Mae
Mariya Mikhailovna KujouJill Harris
Takeshi MaruyamaCorey Wilder
Ando Nick Huber
Hikaru KiyomiyaJoshua Waters
Young MasachikaErin Lundquist
Young MariyaJill Harris
Ayano Kimishima

These are all of the English voice actors revealed for Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian, but there will be more announced as the season progresses and the dub shows more characters on screen. Once we have more information, this article will be updated.

From what we’ve seen so far, the series has assembled an incredible cast to bring these characters to life for English fans, with some of the most well-known voices in the space taking part.

If you haven’t yet seen Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian’s English dub it is available to stream on Crunchyroll weekly

