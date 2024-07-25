My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 5 Release Date Confirmed

When is the My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 5 release date? If you’ve been following along with this unique romance anime, then the answer is essential information. If you’ve not been following along, we’ve still got you covered.

The My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 5 release date is July 28. If you’ve been waiting for this, you no longer have to wait as long as you’re reading this on the 28th. If you’re not, then we can only apologize about the whole thing and the further waiting that’s required. If you’re reading this from the future with your own robot bride, then hello there; sorry about everything. Anyway, let’s talk about My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 4.

What Happens in My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 4?

After some wife and sister time in the last episode, Takuma, Mina, and Akari decide to head to the beach. It’s here that Takuma ends up chatting with another android who’s looking for her master, and after Mina and Akari very clearly meet the grumpy little dude and have a brief underwater adventure, the groups meet up again. This is a good time all around and means that everyone’s pretty happy with the outcome.

The robot in question was actually a Super Mina, and then the two androids have a wireless conversation, as you do. The group then hung out for a while and took a lovely photo on the beach to commemorate everything. We then see Mina and Taukma at home again talking about Mina’s face, and then Takuma falls asleep. If you want to know more, make sure to tune into Crunchyroll for My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 5.

