My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 4 Release Date Confirmed

The My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 4 release date is important information if you’re into one of the more unusual romance anime from this season. Will the star-crossed lovers ever find their way in the world? We don’t know, but the next episode can help us find out.

The My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 4 release date is July 20. Saturday is always an odd day for anime for us. It’s not a bad day for it by any means, but it just means more of a concerted effort to watch it instead of just watching it while sad about the upcoming week on a Monday or during your lunch break during the weekdays.

What Happens in My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 3?

Things kick off with us finding out that the mysterious caller from last time was Akari, Takuma’s sister. Takuma then goes to shut his wife in the closet before realizing that’s not a great shout, and then the two basically talk about how to act around sisters. Akari then turns up, and she’s intensely irked by the whole thing until she realizes what’s actually going on.

Takuma then explains that she loves Mina, and it turns out that Akari has an interspecies love fetish. Those are not our words, just so we’re all clear – that’s what literally flashes up on screen while Akari is slightly drooling at the whole thing. Akari then spends a huge chunk of the episode grilling Mina about various things, but then Mina gives her an SD card.

Takuma then gets back home and enjoys dinner with his wife, with his sister seemingly texting her constantly to try and help her through things. The next scene has Mina in a new outfit, which literally floors Takuma, and after a short moment, he regains the ability to talk and compliments her. It turns out that the girls went on a huge shopping trip, or at least Akari sent a lot of clothes over anyway.

Akari then gives her blessing to the whole thing, and Takuma asks her to keep teaching Mina about life to help out. He’s happy about the whole thing because it means that she’ll grow more. The episode ends with Takuma and Mina talking about a hot spring visit, and it turns out that it could well be on the cards.

