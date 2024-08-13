Delico’s Nursery Episode 2 Release Date Confirmed

Delico’s Nursery is one of the last series to be released as part of the Summer 2024 anime lineup, and after only one episode, the supernatural series is already picking up steam. So, when is Delico’s Nursery Episode 2 coming out?

Recommended Videos

The first episode of Delico’s Nursery premiered on August 7, 2024, and new episodes are scheduled to drop weekly. This means that the second episode will premiere on August 14, with the remaining 13 episodes premiering on Wednesdays until the end of October.

Episode 2 Aug. 14 Episode 3 Aug. 21 Episode 4 Aug. 28 Episode 5 Sept. 4 Episode 6 Sept. 11 Episode 7 Sept. 18 Episode 8 Sept. 25 Episode 9 Oct. 2 Episode 10 Oct. 9 Episode 11 Oct. 16 Episode 12 Oct. 23 Episode 13 Oct. 30

New episodes of Delico’s Nursery are available for streaming on Crunchyroll at 10:00 AM PST/1:00 PM EST.

Related: Wistoria: Wand and Sword Episode 6 Release Date Confirmed

What Is Delico’s Nursery About?

Delico’s Nursery tells the story of Dali Delico, an aristocrat who also happens to be a vampire. After failing to carry out a mission assigned to him by the Blood Pact Council (the vampire governing body), it is discovered that Delico has taken on the task of caring for a young child.

Dali’s new child-rearing duties come as a direct contrast and hindrance to the work at hand, particularly with the revelation of a vampire killing murderer roaming the streets. Even worse, Dali appears to have some kind of connection to the organization believed to be responsible for the murders, making matters even more complicated.

Delico’s Nursery is based on a series of Japanese stage plays called TRUMP, which was later made into a manga series. The acronym stands for “True of Vamp,” which refers to the originator of all vampires and also serves as a major antagonist in the series.

And that’s the confirmed release date of Delico’s Nursery Episode 2.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy