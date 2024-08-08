Delico’s Nursery Episode Release Dates & Time

Delico’s Nursery is one of the final additions to the Summer 2024 anime season and it is finally here. With a unique art style and compelling story, you won’t want to miss out on this show as it airs, and so you don’t, here’s when it will be released.

When Does Delico’s Nursery Release?

The first episode of Delico’s Nursery premiered on Aug. 7, 2024, and new episodes of the show are scheduled to air each week throughout August, September, and October.

There will be 13 episodes of the show in total, so you’ve got a lot to look forward to as we ride out the Summer anime season and enter Fall. So you can be prepared, here’s a look at the expected date for each of these new episodes to land.

Episode Release Date Episode 1 Aug. 7 Episode 2 Aug. 14 Episode 3 Aug. 21 Episode 4 Aug. 28 Episode 5 Sept. 4 Episode 6 Sept. 11 Episode 7 Sept. 18 Episode 8 Sept. 25 Episode 9 Oct. 2 Episode 10 Oct. 9 Episode 11 Oct. 16 Episode 12 Oct. 23 Episode 13 Oct. 30

Should Delico’s Nursery suffer any delays then this article will be updated to reflect the new dates so feel free to check back later.

What Time Do New Episodes of Delico’s Nursery Release?

Delico’s Nursery episodes broadcast first in Japan at 12:30 am on Thursdays JST, which means fans can check them out in the West via Crunchyroll on Wednesday mornings at 10:00 am PT. This release time will remain the same each week through the season’s entire run.

You can stream episodes of the show on Crunchyroll as they release so if you miss the premiere feel free to watch it back at a later time. Episode one is available now, so you can start your journey with this show today.

