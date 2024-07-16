Delico’s Nursery Release Date, Trailer, and More

The popular Japanese stage play series Trump is being adapted into an anime series debuting worldwide in 2024 under the title Delico’s Nursery. Here is everything to know about Delico’s Nursery, including its release date, trailer, and more.

Delico’s Nursery is scheduled to premiere on August 8, 2024 on the Japanese television broadcast network Tokyo MX, MBS, and a number of other Japanese channels. The series is licensed for an international simulcast through Crunchyroll, available to stream in North America as each new episode is released weekly. The series had initially been scheduled to premiere in July 2024, though this was delayed because of unspecified production issues.

Created by Kenichi Suemitsu, Trump began running as a stage play in Japan in 2009, with follow-up plays and stories in other media surfacing over the years. Suemitsu, with artist Hamaguri, eventually adapted the plays and short stories inspired by it into a manga series in 2020, which has not yet received an officially translated English publication. An anime series under the title Delico’s Nursery was first announced in August 2023, with the series animated by J.C. Staff, directed by Hiroshi Nishikiori and written by Suemitsu.

Where Can I Watch Delico’s Nursery Trailer?

Before the change in premiere date, Delico’s Nursery released a full trailer, shared by Crunchyroll, online, listing the original July 2024 release window. The trailer introduces viewers to the world of Delico’s Nursery, including the Delico family, one of the highest-ranking vampire clans in the world. The trailer focuses on the children in the family nursery, with Dali Delico caring for the kids as his associates in the Blood Pact Council face a grave crisis targeting vampires close to them and are frustrated by Dali’s commitments towards looking after children.

Who Is in the Cast for Delico’s Nursery?

The main Japanese voice cast for Delico’s Nursery has been announced, including protagonist Dali Delico, other members of his family, and his peers on the Blood Pact Council governing vampire affairs. There currently have been no announcements for plans for additional language dubs, including English, for Delico’s Nursery. Here are the main cast members for the original Japanese version of Delico’s Nursery:

Dali Delico is played by Masakazu Morita

Gerhard Fra is played by Katsuyuki Konishi

Henrique Lorca is played by Hiro Shimono

Dino Classico is played by Takuya Satō

Frieda Delico is played by Ai Kayano

Klaus is played by Shin-ichiro Miki

