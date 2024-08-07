Lookism Chapter 514 Release Date Confirmed

The battles in Lookism have been more intense in recent chapters, making the wait for the next batch of pages even more grueling. Thankfully, the next chapter of the popular webtoon is on the way. Here’s the confirmed release date of Lookism Chapter 514.

When Does Lookism Chapter 514 Come Out?

Fans of Taejun Pak’s webtoon will be happy to know that it’s still following its weekly release schedule despite being over 500 chapters in. That means the wait for Chapter 514 won’t be very long. In fact, it’s set to arrive in the middle of the night in South Korea on August 9, 2024, which is August 8 in the United States. Before diving into Lookism Chapter 514, though, it’s important to know what happened in the last one.

What Happens in Looksim Chapter 513?

Daniel Park and Charles Choi continue their battle, but things take a turn when Daniel confronts Charles about his request. He wants Daniel to surpass Diego Kang, aka DG, because his former pupil is causing him problems. Daniel doesn’t want anything to do with the situation but starts to come around once Charles agrees to tell him everything about the two bodies if he complies. Before Daniel can accept the offer, however, DG arrives, looking to kill Charles.

Meanwhile, Goo and Gun continue their fight, and both of them get in good blows. Goo eventually gets the upper hand once he draws his sword and goes for Gun’s neck. After landing what looks like a critical hit, Goo realizes he’s not dealing with the same old Gun but something more sinister.

And that’s the confirmed release date of Lookism Chapter 514. The series can be read on Webtoons.com or on the Webtoons app.

