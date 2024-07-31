Lookism Chapter 513 Release Date Confirmed

The last few chapters of the popular webtoon Lookism have been intense, to say the least. That makes knowing when the next batch of pages arrives all the more important. So, if you’re after the confirmed release date of Lookism Chapter 513, you’ve come to the right place.

When Does Lookism Chapter 513 Come Out?

Anyone who follows Lookism closely will know that the series is on a weekly schedule, releasing on Thursday in South Korea and Friday in the United States. That means Chapter 513 is almost here, with its Korean release date being August 1, 2024. However, before getting too excited about Chapter 513, it’s important to make sure that you’re caught up, and there’s no better way to do that than to dive into a recap of Lookism Chapter 512.

What Happens in Lookism Chapter 512?

In the wake of Gun’s battle with Johan, Gun turns down Goo’s offer and decides to meet up with Charles Choi. Chairman Eugene knows what they have and decides to surprise them by burning down Gun’s hideout. It ends up being a mistake, however, as they’re not at Gun’s hideout, being thrown off the scent by Daniel.

Daniel arrives at Gun’s real hideout to stop Charles from getting the Red Paper, and the two start to duke it out. Charles isn’t all that worried, though, as he knows Gun is on his way and will make quick work of Daniel. Unfortunately for Charles, that plan doesn’t end up working out, as Goo is waiting for Gun and intends to keep his promise, paving the way for an even more exciting chapter this week.

And that’s the confirmed release date of Lookism Chapter 513. The series can be read on Webtoons.com or on the Webtoons app.

