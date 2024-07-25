Lookism Chapter 512 Release Date Confirmed

If watching people duke it out is your thing, then Taejun Pak’s Lookism is for you. However, it can be tough to keep release dates straight. So, if you want to know when the next chapter of Lookism arrives, here’s the confirmed release date of Chapter 512.

When Does Lookism Chapter 512 Come Out?

Lookism comes out weekly as long as there isn’t a delay or break. With that being the case, Chapter 512 will arrive one week after the last, on July 26, 2024. For those in Korea, however, the next batch of pages will arrive on July 25, so be mindful of spoilers when searching the web for information about the series.

What Happens in Lookism Chapter 511?

If you forget things easily or are jumping into Lookism over 500 chapters in for some odd reason, you need to know what’s going on before reading Chapter 512. Chapter 511 covers the fight between Gun and Johan, and it’s intense, to say the least. Despite going up against a very tough opponent, Johan holds his own, even getting a few good licks in. Unfortunately, things take a turn, and despite earning Gun’s respect, Johan loses momentum.

Gun starts to take over the battle, and, of course, flashbacks kick in that make everyone feel even worse for Johan, who doesn’t deserve to go out like this. Before Gun can even soak in his victory, however, Samuel arrives and starts to negotiate for Goo, who is looking to make his big move. And that’s where the chapter concludes, leaving more than a few plot threads dangling.

And that’s the confirmed release date of Lookism Chapter 512. The series can be read on Webtoons.com or on the Webtoons app.

