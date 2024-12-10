Forgot password
Blue Lock Chapter 287 Recap & Spoilers

Zhiqing Wan
Published: Dec 9, 2024 10:46 pm

Isagi and Kaiser have linked up, but that doesn’t mean this match is in the bag for Bastard Munchen just yet. Here’s a recap of everything that happened in Blue Lock chapter 287.

Table of contents

What Happened in Blue Lock Chapter 287?

After Isagi and Kaiser agreed to work together for this final match, Charles and Karasu also had their own mini awakenings to counter the Bastard Munchen offensive. With Rin and Shidou trying to kick it up a notch for this last goal as well, it seems that Bastard Munchen still has quite the ordeal ahead of them before they can close out the match.

Shidou Joins the Fray

The chapter opens with Kaiser and Isagi continuing to work together to score the final goal, but they’re shut down by Charles and Karasu, though only barely. Possession goes to PxG again, and this time, Shidou takes control.

As the match restarts, Shidou tells Rin that the both of them need to link up as well if they’re to stand a chance against the Kaiser-Isagi duo. At this point, Igaguri tries to stop Shidou by drawing a foul, but he manages to sidestep Igaguri and passes it over to Rin.

Somewhat selfishly, Rin tries to score on his own, but he gets shut down by Isagi and Kaiser once again. Isagi taunts Rin by saying that geniuses can’t win against them with normal means, and tells Rin to get his act together. At this point, Igaguri also gets a yellow card himself, and he’s taken off the field at Noa’s orders.

Igaguri is disheartened, but Isagi tells him that they were only able to get to this point because of him, and that he’s been a crucial part of Blue Lock and Bastard Munchen.

And that does it for our recap of Blue Lock chapter 287.

