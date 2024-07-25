Why Does Nobody Remember Me in This World Episode 3 Release Date Confirmed

Do you want to know the Why Does Nobody Remember Me in This World Episode 3 release date? Well then, step inside, close the blinds, and make sure you weren’t followed because we’ve got everything you need right here.

Recommended Videos

The Why Does Nobody Remember Me In This World Episode 3 release date is July 27. Some would say that this is the best day in July, and maybe even for the whole year. Most schools have broken up, the weather is good, and the world is free and easy. Who could possibly argue against such things? Anyway, you now know the date, so let’s get into what happened at the end of the last episode.

Related: Days With My Stepsister Episode 4 Release Date Confirmed

What Happened in Why Does Nobody Remember Me in This World Episode 2?

Why Does Nobody Remember Me in This World Episode 2 spends a fair bit of time with Rinne and Kai getting to know each other, first through a mighty battle and then through a lot of talking. It turns out that Rinne’s not especially loved in this world due to her unique heritage. However, things go south quickly, and the two have to run away after a close call.

Upon going back outside once more, they return to town and have a little nap before the demons start attacking. The episode ends with Kai chatting with Jeanne again, and the two come closer to a proper understanding of the situation. It’s determined that there needs to be a big fight to save humanity, and then the episode, with everyone finding their resolve to fight. We’ll have to wait to see what happens next in Why Does Nobody Remember Me in This World? Episode 3 on Crunchyroll.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy