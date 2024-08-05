Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Episode 6 Release Date Confirmed

When is the Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Episode 6 release date? The romantic comedy has been one of the more earnest of the season despite the needlessly lengthy name, and we’re keen to keep seeing how things unfold.

The Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Episode 6 release date is August 7th. Despite initially appearing as a fairly straightforward affair, this anime has become increasingly complex, with webs of different histories, feelings, and people constantly being woven into the mix. It’s enjoyable, though, and if you’re eagerly awaiting the next episode, let’s quickly go over what happened in the last one.

What Happened in Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Episode 5?

Episode 5 starts with Masachika talking about his own history and his complicated relationship with love, mostly due to his parents. It’s at this point that he returns home and walks in on his “sister” getting out of the shower. It turns out this is just some weirdness, and we eventually see the two get to a normal conversation talking about him helping Alya to run.

We then see Masachika trying to not be in love with Alya and ailing miserably in a few different scenarios. This goes on for a fair bit, and Masachika sort of blows it in the end. Honestly, just a little bit of honest conversation would turn this series from a will they/won’t they into an “Awww, look.” We finish off in the student council room, where it seems that love is in the air with a few of the denizens of the group. Things end with Masachika introducing himself to the council properly. That’s it for now, so check out Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Episode 6 when it hits Crunchyroll.

