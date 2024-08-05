My Hero Academia Gets First Global Character Popularity Poll As Finale Arrives

After 10 years My Hero Academia’s manga has concluded its run, but fans have one more chance to get their voices heard, and for the first time that will include fans outside of Japan.

Recommended Videos

The My Hero Academia World Best Hero poll has now begun to determine who is the definitive favorite amongst the My Hero character cast. This comes as Chapter 430 concluded the series epic story earlier today. Fans can lodge their votes on the World Best Hero official website, and polling will remain open from now until Sept. 30, 2024, at 7:59 am PT.

Image via ©Kohei Horikoshi / Shueisha

If you’re truly set on getting your favorite character to the top you can lodge one vote each day. Stage one will narrow the options down to just three characters who will compete in the Plus Ultra Stage set for Dec. 2, 2024, at 4 am PT, where one will be crowned the winner. When this phase begins fans will have 24 hours to cast their final votes and determine the victor from these finalists. During the Plus Ultra Stage, you can vote up to once per hour, with a maximum of 12 votes for the day polling is open.

Results will be announced via the official Jump YouTube Channel. The character who emerges victorious in the World Best Hero poll will get a new illustration from the series creator Kohei Horikoshi which will then be used for the creation of a bronze statue, so the stakes have never been higher.

Popularity polls have been something that My Hero fans have loved throughout the serialization of the manga with results being revealed as volumes arrived in stores. Previously only Japanese fans could vote in these polls, but now is the time for everyone around the world to get involved.

If you haven’t yet read the finale, My Hero Academia Chapter 430 is available to enjoy via the Viz Media website and Manga Plus app, alongside every previous chapter. Now’s the best time there has ever been to binge through the series once again.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy