My Hero Academia Manga Ending, Explained

My Hero Academia has been in serialization for over a decade, but like all good things, it has finally come to an end. Here’s everything to know about the end of My Hero Academia’s manga, and what goes down in its final chapters.

How Does My Hero Academia End?

The main My Hero Academia story concludes with Deku channeling Tomura and the One for All vestiges to deal one final blow that takes down All For One, who had taken over Shigaraki’s body. From here an epilogue begins giving fans a look at the lives of its main cast post-war.

What Happens After the War?

During My Hero Academia’s epilogue the surviving heroes work the rebuild the city that has been destroyed due to the war. Similarly, surviving villains look toward the next chapter of their lives whether that be rehabilitation or imprisonment.

The sparks of OFA inside of Deku are fading as he recovers from his injuries, likewise, Baguko’s body is extremely damaged, and without proper rehabilitation, he may never be able to use his quirk again. Because of their bravery and efforts during the war, All Might dubs the two his favorite heroes.

Did Anybody Die?

While all of the major hero characters have survived the war, some of the core villains didn’t make it. Naturally, Shigaraki and All For One died with the final blow from Deku, but not before ending the lives of Stain and Gigantomachia during the war. Toga died saving Uraraka’s life which has been weighing heavy on her. During the epilogue, Deku goes to Uraraka to comfort her and is joined by all of his classmates.

My Hero Academia Ending

The final chapter of My Hero Academia shows Deku eight years after the war all grown up working at U.A. He no longer has access to OFA’s powers since the embers have completely faded away, but he is content sharing his knowledge and experiences with future generations of heroes.

All of the Classic 1A students have become heroes, and given the schedules of their work, Deku hasn’t seen his friends in a long time. All Might meets with Deku and gifts him a new support tool to power him that has been created with new technology from his final battle in the war, thanks to generous financial donations from his friends, in particular, Bakugo. This will mean he can finally get back to hero work.

The final panel of My Hero Academia shows Deku now suited up jumping into motion with his classmates to head out and save the world from any new threats.

You can read through all of My Hero Academia from start to finish with a subscription via Viz Media now.

