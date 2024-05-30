My Hero Academia (MHA) Chapter 424 Recap & Spoilers

Warning: This article contains spoilers for My Hero Academia Chapter 424. Ahead of its release on June 2, Chapter 424 of MHA has seemingly leaked onto the internet. Here’s what the leaks have shown.

What happens in My Hero Academia Chapter 424?

According to leaks posted to social media, My Hero Academia Chapter 424 starts a few days after Deku defeats All For One in Chapter 423. Heroes are all working together to rebuild the city that was damaged during the battle.

We get a glimpse of Bakugo who is in hospital. Unfortunately, his arm isn’t healing, but they’ve been able to keep the shape. The doctor seems hesitant that it will ever heal and says that Bakugo should use a robotic limb if he wants to keep being a hero. Bakugo isn’t interested in that as his quirk requires sweat on his hands. He remembers Deku is quirkless again then says he will try to rehab it himself instead. The doctor urges Bakugo to take it easy as he’s worried about his heart.

The leaks show Deku and All Might sharing a hospital room as they both recover. Deku is still sad that he wasn’t able to save Tenko. All Might asks Deku what Shigaraki looked like at the end and Deku remembers back to last his conversation. All Might tells Deku that if Shigaraki was no longer the crying boy he once was then his heart was saved. All Might sensed that Deku passed OFA to Shigaraki so Tomura must have understood what Deku’s goal was. Deku says that while he did he still has the embers inside of him.

Bakugo enters the room and stares at Deku shocked realizing he still has his quirk. He thinks back to old memories of them as kids and is brought to tears. Leaks show All Might acknowledging that they’ve both changed drastically since he first met them. He says Deku is no longer just the greatest hero in his opinion, but now the greatest to everyone. He also remembers that Bakugo saved his life dubbing the two of them the greatest heroes thanking them for all they’ve done.

Taking the narrator role Deku says that he thought peace would return when the war ended but the story isn’t over yet, they still need to create a bright future. Leaks show that on the last page, Deku, Lida, and Kaminari can be seen walking towards U.A. as it gets rebuilt.

While these leaks are exciting it’s important that fans wait until My Hero Academia Chapter 424 is officially released to know what happened for sure. Often leaks can be wrong, or simply include translation errors so we suggest reading Chapter 424 when it is released via Viz Media on June 2.

