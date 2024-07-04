My Hero Academia (MHA) Chapter 427 Recap & Spoilers

Warning: This Article Contains Spoilers for My Hero Academia Chapter 427. My Hero Academia Chapter 427 is right around the corner and as usual, days before its release leaks have begun to appear online. Here’s what they say will be taking place.

What Happened in My Hero Academia Chapter 427?

According to leaks posted to social media My Hero Academia, Chapter 427 will begin with a TV broadcast called “Who was Tomura Shigiaraki” where a reporter is on the street asking civilians about the villain.

We then head to the hospital where Chapter 426 concluded and see Deku sitting in front of Spinner. The leaks show a doctor explaining that the quirks Spinner had got from All For One were slowly turning him into a Nomu, but they’ve been able to stop it. Spinner is shocked to see Deku visiting him and asks why he would come. Deku reveals that he has a message from Shigaraki, “Tomura Shigaraki fought to the very end to destroy.”

This message confuses Spinner, who asks more questions before telling Deku that Tomura was his hope. He begins to increase in size drastically. Now a much larger Spinner picks Deku up with both hands and says that because he is heteromorphic he’s always been discriminated against, but Shigiraki allowed him to dream and become part of something.

He tells Deku that Shigiaraki is his hero. Then we see alternating panels of Spinner humanizing Shigaraki while the reporter on TV demonizes him. Spinner says that Shigaraki was his best friend before breaking down with tears thinking about his entire journey. He thinks about his past and how if he realized something was wrong then maybe he could have saved his best friend.

Spinner decides he’s going to write a book about Shigaraki, but Deku suggests it be a comic instead. Before leaving Deku says he won’t forget Shigaraki for as long as he lives.

What Happened to Overhaul

Deku meets up with All Might and Tsukauchi who tells him what happened to Overhaul. Chisaki was arrested, and the boss of Hassaikai visited him revealing that the organization had been closed down. Despite his apologies, Chisaki isn’t given any forgiveness for what he has done, instead, the boss tells Chisaki that he must apologize to Eri for the rest of her life for what he did to her. And that he plans to stay by his side scolding him until he dies.

Back to Deku who thanks Tsukauchi before asking what can be done to prevent similar things from happening in the future. After some joking between Tsukauchi and Deku, All Might asks him to get back to the school as the first years have arrived.

According to these leaks, the final page of My Hero Academia Chapter 427 shows a stampede of girls screaming for Todoroki and Bakugo at the school while Deku looks shocked and Mineta looks jealous.

When My Hero Academia Chapter 427 officially arrives it will be available to read for free via Viz Media. We suggest checking this out as often leaks can be incorrect, or translation issues can change the meaning of what is said.

If you need to get up-to-date before it arrives you can read the entire back catalog of My Hero Academia on Viz Media right now.

