My Hero Academia (MHA) Chapter 430 Recap & Spoilers

Warning: This Article Contains Spoilers for My Hero Academia Chapter 430. The last My Hero Academia chapter is right around the corner, and leaks have finally appeared online. Here’s how they claim the series will conclude.

What Happens in My Hero Academia Chapter 430?

Chapter 430 will conclude the story of My Hero Academia as all of the students grow up to become certified heroes, according to leaks shared ahead of the official release.

According to leaks shared on social media, My Hero Academia Chapter 430 starts with Deku remembering Shigaraki’s last words to him and sharing a modified version of the monologue he gave in Chapter 1. Deku is penning the monologue into his notebook when a student enters the room and we see an older version of the hero.

Deku’s monologue continues explaining what it means to become a hero alongside a collection of images of all the major characters in the series smiling and enjoying life together. Deku says he was able to live a dream that shouldn’t have been possible, and reveals that the embers of One For All have now faded away. After more panels of the students graduating from U.A, Deku says that he’s not done writing yet.

Leaks transition to Dai who is in a class where students are asked what they want to do when they grow up. One student teases Dai for still wanting to become a hero despite the lack of villains around which means only the strongest can make the rank of hero. This upsets Dai who is struggling to come to terms with his quirk.

We then get some insight into things happening in the modern day, notably Schools across the country have implemented Uraraka’s quirk counseling expansion program, which is considered an essential service. Aizawa shows Deku a video of Bakugo screaming at a civilian for getting too close with a camera which will result in Todoroki overtaking him in the hero rankings. Shoto has been active in patrolling day and night.

Meanwhile, Deku is content and happy living his life without a quirk as he can still use his knowledge from being a hero to help others. We learn that due to differences in their schedules, Deku hasn’t had a chance to see his friends since graduation.

On his way home Deku runs into Dai who is trying to help a kid that fell. Dai explains to Deku how he’s feeling about his quirk, and asks if he can become a hero like Deku and All Might did. Deku says because of his actions saving the kid he can still become a hero.

Deku’s last advice to Dai is to do his best, and we then get to the conclusion of his monologue which has been about inspiring others to do what he has. That’s the end of the story… Until we see All Might appear to break the “End” text.

Deku meets All Might at the airport. The fight with AFO has provided data that has opened up all kinds of possibilities through technology. He gives Deku a briefcase and says to take it since he’s earned its power fair and square. Deku smiles as Bakugo calls him. Hawks is notified of a landslide nearby and calls for heroes to help him. Deku responds by taking the support item and seeing one final vision of Shigiraki.

The final page of My Hero Academia shows all of the Class A students from the series now grown up in their hero costumes jumping together and marking the conclusion of the story that began more than a decade ago.

That’s It

That was the end of My Hero Academia according to leaks, so don’t expect any new chapters to arrive in the coming weeks, months, or potentially ever. Since leaks can often be incorrect we’d suggest checking My Hero Academia Chapter 430 out officially when it releases on Aug. 4.

You can read all of the manga from start to finish via the Viz Media website.

