Next My Hero Academia Chapter (MHA) Release Date

Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia (MHA) has proven one of the most popular manga in recent years. If you’re a fan of the manga, you may be wondering just when the next chapter will release, so here’s the schedule for My Hero Academia (MHA)’s upcoming chapters for early 2024.

When the Next Chapter of My Hero Academia Comes Out

New chapters of My Hero Academia generally release on Sundays, though there are occasions when a week gets skipped or otherwise missed. As such, I’ve compiled a list below of when the next chapter of My Hero Academia comes out alongside the projected release schedule for subsequent chapters. If this release schedule changes, we’ll update accordingly.

Chapter Number Release Date 414 Feb. 18 415 Feb. 25 416 March 3 417 March 10 418 March 17 419 March 24 420 March 31 421 April 7 422 April 14

When Does the Next Volume of MHA Release?

For those who don’t read individual chapters, you may be wondering when the next volume of My Hero Academia comes out. The most recent release was volume 36, which came out on Dec. 5 and collected chapters 351 through 362. Volume 37 is scheduled for March 5 and will collect chapters 363 through 374.

Where Is the Anime?

As one might expect, the My Hero Academia anime is a little bit behind the manga still, though it’s been catching up at a strong rate. Season 6 covered through the end of volume 33 and the “Dark Hero” arc. That means Season 7 will cover volume 34 and beyond, which encompasses the “Star and Stripe” and “U.A. Traitor” arcs. The first episode of My Hero Academia Season 7 is slated to release on May 4, and it will be preceded by several specials recapping the series so far.

And that's when then next chapter of My Hero Academia (MHA) comes out.