When My Hero Academia (MHA) Season 7 Comes Out

One of the most popular anime franchises in the world is My Hero Academia. With the anime series wrapping its sixth season in 2023, fans have been awaiting news surrounding Season 7’s premiere date. Here’s when fans can expect to see My Hero Academia Season 7 make its big debut.

Recommended Videos

When Is My Hero Academia (MHA) Season 7 Coming Out?

Bakugo extends his hand

My Hero Academia is set in a version of Japan populated by super-powered individuals with awesome and unique abilities known as Quirks. Teenagers who want to use their Quirks to become superheroes train at highly competitive private schools under Pro Heroes while facing attacks from supervillains and other incredibly dangerous threats.

Bones, the animation studio behind My Hero Academia, has announced that the anime series will return for its seventh season on May 4, 2024. My Hero Academia Season 6 was simulcast for North American subscribers through the anime streaming platform Crunchyroll, which is expected to continue with Season 7. The English dub of new My Hero Academia episodes is usually released on Crunchyroll two weeks after its initial Japanese television broadcast.

To help audiences jog their memories on the story so far, My Hero Academia is releasing four television specials each Saturday in April, starting with April 6. These specials will provide a recap of the preceding seasons to help viewers prepare for the Season 7 premiere the following month.

Related: What My Hero Academia (MHA)’s Invisible Girl Looks Like

What Does My Hero Academia (MHA) Season 7 Adapt?

The students eat dinner

My Hero Academia is expected to adapt the story starting at the 34th volume of the manga series, the “United States of America” story arc, which was published from May 2022 to May 2023. There has been no official word on how much beyond the 34th manga volume My Hero Academia‘s seventh season will adapt, though past seasons have adapted anywhere from five to seven volumes of the manga, bringing new chapters of Horikoshi’s acclaimed superhero story to life.

And that’s when My Hero Academia (MHA) Season 7 comes out.

My Hero Academia is available to stream on Crunchyroll.