What My Hero Academia (MHA)’s Invisible Girl Looks Like

For years, just what Toru Hagakure, AKA the Invisible Girl, looked like in My Hero Academia remained something of a mystery, so in this article, we’re going to break down the history of series creator Kohei Horikoshi revealing what she looks like.

Who Is the Invisible Girl in MHA?

Hagakure was introduced in My Hero Academia Chapter 5 and has been a relatively important secondary character in the manga and anime adapting it. The character as a Quirk that causes her to be completely invisible, though people can still see the clothes that she wears. While doing heroics, she generally only wears gloves and boots.

What My Hero Academia (MHA)’s Toru Hagakure Looks Like

The history of Horikoshi teasing just what Hagakure actually looks like is pretty long, but her look in the manga wasn’t officially revealed until rather recently. Originally, Hagakure’s real face partially appeared in MHA Chapter 337 during a brawl with Yuga Aoyama. That chapter released in December, 2021. A few months later, Horikoshi posted an image to Twitter showing off Hagakure’s full look.

Related: My Hero Academia Is at Its Best When Villains Are at Their Worst

Later that same year, a color image of a visible Invisible Girl appeared at the start of MHA Chapter 368, which caused controversy due to her being, well, underage and under-clothed. Horikoshi later apologized, claiming the image hadn’t been made with the intention of releasing it. You can find a link to that picture here or elsewhere, because I’m 100 percent certain someone will be weird if I embed it in this article.

Outside of those releases, Hagakure actually didn’t appear fully visible in My Hero Academia until Chapter 399. In a fight between Yuga Aoyama and Kunieda, the former shot off a ton of his Navel Lasers, which missed their target. Invisible Girl responded by focusing the attack. However, the move caused her invisibility to temporarily glitch out again, revealing exactly what she looked like. I’ve included the best image of that, which is from My Hero Academia Chapter 400, below.

As such, Invisible Girl’s appearance in MHA Chapter 400 is the first time we’ve officially seen a full body shot of her in the manga, though there have been a lot of teases and reveals before. Still, now you know what the Invisible Girl actually looks like.