What Is Marvel’s X-Men: Heir of Apocalypse About?

Marvel is wrapping up the X-Men comics’ five-year-long Krakoan era with a four-issue limited series, Heir of Apocalypse – so what is it about? And how does it tie into the upcoming line-wide relaunch, X-Men: From the Ashes?

Recommended Videos

Related: X-Men ’97: Are the Original X-Men Voice Actors Coming Back?

What Is the Plot of X-Men: Heir of Apocalypse?

Created by writer Steve Foxe and artist Netho Diaz, X-Men: Heir of Apocalypse is (as its name suggests) about reformed supervillain Apocalypse’s search for a successor. The long-lived powerhouse has drafted a 12-candidate shortlist to fill his spot as the mutant community’s self-appointed Darwinian advisor. The dozen heroes and villains Apocalypse has earmarked to continue his “survival of the fittest” mission after he leaves Earth for Arrako are:

Armageddon Girl Cable Cypher Emma Frost Exodus Forge Gorgon Mirage Mister Sinister Penance Rictor Wolverine (Laura Kinney)

As part of Marvel’s X-Men: Heir of Apocalypse announcement, Steve Foxe teased the limited series’ lasting impact on its titular character. “The shadow of Apocalypse has loomed large over not just the Krakoan Era, but a substantial percentage of mutant-focused storytelling since his debut in 1986,” he said. “These past few years have shown so many new facets of En Sabah Nur, and my Krakoan peers aren’t done with him quite yet. So it’s both an immense honor and a ton of pressure to step up to the slab for Heir of Apocalypse, which charts a new path for his legacy in the years to come.”

Related: Is the X-Men’s Gambit Going to Be in Deadpool 3?

Foxe also promised fans that Heir of Apocalypse will slot seamlessly into established and forthcoming X-Men continuity, thanks to input from former and incoming X-creators.

“I’ve been lucky to bend the ear of past and future stewards of these characters to make sure these four issues are a meaningful entry in the Apocalypse canon – and I had every X-fan’s dream task of selecting 12 mutants from across the history of the franchise who might just be up for the titular role,” the scribe explained. “Some are characters I’ve already had the privilege to write, some are characters I’ve eyed enviously, and some won’t survive the series… but only one will become the Heir of Apocalypse.”

How Does Heir of Apocalypse Lead Into X-Men: From the Ashes?

Foxe’s remarks suggest that Heir of Apocalypse will extend the Krakoa era’s influence into X-Men: From the Ashes‘ run. So, exactly how do the limited series and the relaunch overlap? It’s unclear for now, although From the Ashes editor Tom Brevoort indicated in his Substack newsletter that his X-overhaul will follow on from a clearly defined finale when it drops in July 2024.

Related: All Major Voice Actors & Cast List for X-Men ’97

“I’m going to continue to hold back from saying much of anything about the specifics for some time yet, as really the spotlight should be on the efforts of the current crew as they build the ending to their time on the franchise,” Brevoort wrote.

X-Men: Heir of Apocalypse #1 hits shelves on June 5, 2024.