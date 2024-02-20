Not sure which of your favorite X-Men: The Animated Series stars are reprising their roles in the show’s upcoming Disney+ revival, X-Men ’97? This round-up of X-Men ’97‘s major voice actors (plus its wider cast list) will set you straight.

All Major Voice Actors & Cast List for X-Men ’97

Ray Chase as Scott Summers/Cyclops

Ray Chase voices Scott Summers/Cyclops in X-Men ’97, as Cyclops’ X-Men: The Animated Series actor, Norm Spencer, died in 2020. Chase is best known for his work on the English dubs of anime films and TV shows such as The End of Evangelion, Your Name, and Attack on Titan. He’s also starred in multiple high-profile video games, including Grand Theft Auto IV, Final Fantasy XV, and Diablo IV.

Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey

Jennifer Hale stars as Jean Grey, replacing X-Men: The Animated Series‘ Catherine Disher (who voices another character, Valerie Cooper, instead). Throughout a career spanning more than 35 years, Hale has earned a reputation as one of the most versatile (and prolific) voice actors in the business.

Her credits include heavyweight video game franchises such as Metal Gear Solid, BioShock, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, and Mass Effect. Hale has also starred in a number of high-profile animated shows, including The Powerpuff Girls, Avatar: The Last Airbender, and Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

Cal Dodd as Logan/Wolverine

Cal Dodd portrays Logan/Wolverine in X-Men ’97, reprising his role in X-Men: The Animated Series. A veteran voice actor, Dodd voiced characters in the likes of Fraggle Rock, Spider-Man: The Animated Series, and the 1995 Goosebumps TV series.

Dodd also supplied Wolverine’s vocals in a range of X-Men video games, including the fan-favorite Marvel vs. Capcom series. Aside from his acting work, Dodd has also enjoyed a successful career as a singer, releasing his sixth album in 2011.

Alison Sealy-Smith as Ororo Munroe/Storm

Alison Sealy-Smith plays Ororo Munroe/Storm in X-Men ’97 – the same part she played in X-Men: The Animated Series. Born in Barbados and raised in Canada, Sealy-Smith’s CV boasts a mix of live-action and voice-only credits on the big and small screens.

Of these, the most high-profile include roles in Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen, Dark Water, and Talk to Me. Sealy-Smith is also an award-winning stage actor and the founding director of theater company Obsidian Theatre.

Lenore Zann as Rogue

Another X-Men: The Animated Series alumnus, Lenore Zann returns as the voice of Rogue in X-Men ’97. Zann has worked in film and TV for over four decades, with live-action credits in big-name productions such as Law & Order and The L Word.

She’s also voiced characters in projects as diverse as My Little Pony: A Very Minty Christmas and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and reprised the Rogue role in several video games. Outside of acting, Zann served as a Member of Parliament in the House of Commons of Canada from 2019 to 2021.

A. J. LoCascio as Remy LeBeau/Gambit

A. J. LoCascio voices Remy LeBeau/Gambit in X-Men ’97, replacing X-Men: The Animated Series star Chris Potter (who now plays Cable). LoCascio has an impressive list of credits to his name across film, TV, video games, and even theme park rides!

He’s best known for portraying Prince Lotor in Netflix’s Voltron: Legendary Defender, and also won rave reviews for his performance as Marty McFly in 2010’s Back to the Future: The Game. LoCascio’s notable recent work also includes The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special, Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai, and God of War Ragnarök.

George Buza as Henry “Hank” McCoy/Beast

X-Men: The Animated Series‘ George Buza is back again as Hank McCoy/Beast in X-Men ’97. Buza previously reprised the Beast role in 2001 video game X-Men: Mutant Academy 2. This isn’t Buza’s only X-Men-related video game performance, either; he also voiced a range of characters other than Beast in X-Men: Children of the Atom, and played Colossus in Marvel vs. Capcom 2: New Age of Heroes.

Buza’s other noteworthy voice-only credits include Star Wars: Ewoks, Beyblade, and Tales from the Cryptkeeper. In terms of live-action productions, Buza is known for Maniac Mansion, The Adventures of Sinbad, and Mutant X. He has a brief cameo as a truck driver in the 2000 X-Men film, too.

Holly Chou as Jubilation Lee/Jubilee

Holly Chou steps into the Jubilee role in X-Men ’97, taking over from X-Men: The Animated Series star Alyson Court (who now voices another character, Abcissa). A relative newcomer to the industry, Chou has already landed several attention-grabbing gigs.

This includes roles in The Big Sick, The Blacklist, Elementary, and Blue Eye Samurai. Chou has also lent her vocals to two major video game releases: Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores and Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name.

Additional Actors in X-Men ’97

X-Men ’97‘s line-up of new and returning vocal talent also includes:

Matthew Waterson as Erik Magnus Lehnsherr/Magneto

Ross Marquand as Professor Charles Xavier

Christopher Britton as Nathaniel Essex/Mister Sinister

J. P. Karliak as Morph

Isaac Robinson-Smith as Bishop

Adrian Hough as Kurt Wagner/Nightcrawler

Gui Agustini as Sunspot

Gil Birmingham as Forge

Chris Potter as Cable

Catherine Disher as Valerie Cooper

Lawrence Bayne as Carl Denti/X-Cutioner

Ron Rubin as President Robert Kelly

Alyson Court as Abcissa

Eric Bauza as the Sentinels

Anniwaa Buachie in an undisclosed role

Jeff Bennett in an undisclosed role

Theo James in an undisclosed role

X-Men ’97 arrives on Disney+ on March 20, 2024, and will run for 10 episodes.