All Major Actors & Cast List for Prime Video’s Secret Level

Published: Dec 13, 2024 07:36 am

The first eight episodes of Secret Level are here. The segments are all computer-animated, but actors have still lent their voices to the series. Here are all the major voice actors and the cast list for the first half of Amazon Prime’s Secret Level.

Who Plays Who in Amazon Prime’s Secret Level

Secret Level, a man flexing his bicep near a boat, with an older man looking on.

Arnold Schwarzenegger as King Aelstrom

Episode 3 “New World: The Once and Future King” sees Arnold Schwarzenegger playing the muscle-bound King Aelstrom. But unlike Conan, The Terminator, and some of Schwarzenegger’s other memorable roles, Aelstrom is all hype.

Gabriel Luna as King Zima

The same episode features Gabriel Luna as King Zima, the ruling monarch of Aeternum. Luna played opposite Schwarzenegger in Terminator: Dark Fate and was also Tommy in HBO’s The Last of Us series.

Claudia Doumit as Layla

Episode 7’s Layla, the not-a-bad-guy-honestly mercenary, is played by Claudia Doumit. Call of Duty players will know her as Farah Karim, and she’s also head-exploding politician Victoria Neuman in The Boys.

Keanu Reeves as the Pilot

There’s not a “Whoa!” in sight as Keanu Reeves (let’s face it, you know who he is) plays the nameless Armored Core pilot, his augments making him a force to be reckoned with. The same episode features a voiceover from Boba Fett himself, Temuera Morrison.

Full Cast of Secret Level

Want to know who else features in the series? Here’s every cast member so far.

Episode 1 – Dungeons & Dragons: The Queen’s Cradle

A paladin in Secret Level Episode 1, her eyes glowing as she holds up her shield and sword.
  • Solon – Noah Manzoor
  • Mora – Madeline Knight
  • Tally – Laura Wohlwend
  • Luzum – Delroy Atkinson
  • Ahokai – Umulisa Gahiga
  • Oriel – Paul Ridley
  • Tiamat – Rita Estevanovich and Tracy Wiles

Episode 2 – Sifu: It Takes a Life

  • MC (Young) – Parry Shen
  • MC (Old) – Ping Wu
  • Li – Lydia Look
  • Sean – Nelson Lee
  • Thug – Feodor Chin
  • MC (Child) – Rae Lim

Episode 3 – New World: The Once and Future King

Secret Level Episode 1, a man at a forge with a woman looking on, viewed from behind.
  • King Aelstrom – Arnold Schwarzenegger
  • Scaevola – Steven Pacey
  • King Zima – Gabriel Luna
  • Urda – Arazou
  • Zimah’s Aide – Dana Haqjoo
  • Sorcerer – Carlo Rota

Episode 4 – Unreal Tournament: Xan

  • The Gamemaster – Elodie Yung
  • Necris Captain – Gideon Emery
  • Dean – Mitch Eakins
  • Parker – Chris Payne Gilbert
  • Liandri Technician – Carlin James
  • Arena Announcer – Fred Tatasciore

Episode 5 – Warhammer 40,000: And They Shall Know No Fear

Secret Level Episode 5- four Warhammer 40K Space Marines walking out.
  • Bladeguard Sergeant Metaurus – Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje
  • Lieutenant Titus – Clive Standen
  • Young Titus – Ben Plessala
  • Astropath – Mark Sheppard
  • Sorcerer of Tzeentch – Alexa Kahn
  • Ultramines Orbital Command – Mark Sheppard

Episode 6 – PAC-MAN: Circle

  • Puck – Emily Swallow
  • Swordsman – Aleks Le

Episode 7 – Crossfire: Good Conflict

Secret Level Episode 7 - two soldiers talking.
  • Cross – Ricky Whittle
  • Layla – Claudia Doumit
  • Fitz – Samuel Roukin
  • Mahler – Matt Peters
  • Cabrera – Jessica Camacho
  • Mason – Jake Matthews
  • Jeffrey – Aidan Bristow
  • Unaffiliated Mercenary Driver – Chris Jai Alex
  • Global Risk Operator – Chris Jai Alex
  • Global Risk Sniper – Piotr Michael

Episode 8 – Armored Core: Asset Management

  • Pilot – Keanu Reeves
  • The Voice – Erin Yvette
  • Old Salt – Temuera Morrison
  • The Kid – Patrick Schwarzenegger
  • Dispatch – Steve Blum
  • Mechanic – Steve Blum

And those are all major voice actors and the cast list for the first half of Amazon Prime’s Secret Level. We’ll update this with the remaining cast when the second half of Season 2 drops this December 17th.

Secret Level is streaming now on Prime Video.

