All Major Actors & Cast List for Prime Video’s Secret Level

The first eight episodes of Secret Level are here. The segments are all computer-animated, but actors have still lent their voices to the series. Here are all the major voice actors and the cast list for the first half of Amazon Prime’s Secret Level.

Who Plays Who in Amazon Prime’s Secret Level

Arnold Schwarzenegger as King Aelstrom

Episode 3 “New World: The Once and Future King” sees Arnold Schwarzenegger playing the muscle-bound King Aelstrom. But unlike Conan, The Terminator, and some of Schwarzenegger’s other memorable roles, Aelstrom is all hype.

Gabriel Luna as King Zima

The same episode features Gabriel Luna as King Zima, the ruling monarch of Aeternum. Luna played opposite Schwarzenegger in Terminator: Dark Fate and was also Tommy in HBO’s The Last of Us series.

Claudia Doumit as Layla

Episode 7’s Layla, the not-a-bad-guy-honestly mercenary, is played by Claudia Doumit. Call of Duty players will know her as Farah Karim, and she’s also head-exploding politician Victoria Neuman in The Boys.

Keanu Reeves as the Pilot

There’s not a “Whoa!” in sight as Keanu Reeves (let’s face it, you know who he is) plays the nameless Armored Core pilot, his augments making him a force to be reckoned with. The same episode features a voiceover from Boba Fett himself, Temuera Morrison.

Full Cast of Secret Level

Want to know who else features in the series? Here’s every cast member so far.

Episode 1 – Dungeons & Dragons: The Queen’s Cradle

Solon – Noah Manzoor

– Noah Manzoor Mora – Madeline Knight

– Madeline Knight Tally – Laura Wohlwend

– Laura Wohlwend Luzum – Delroy Atkinson

– Delroy Atkinson Ahokai – Umulisa Gahiga

– Umulisa Gahiga Oriel – Paul Ridley

– Paul Ridley Tiamat – Rita Estevanovich and Tracy Wiles

Episode 2 – Sifu: It Takes a Life

MC (Young) – Parry Shen

– Parry Shen MC (Old) – Ping Wu

– Ping Wu Li – Lydia Look

– Lydia Look Sean – Nelson Lee

– Nelson Lee Thug – Feodor Chin

– Feodor Chin MC (Child) – Rae Lim

Episode 3 – New World: The Once and Future King

King Aelstrom – Arnold Schwarzenegger

– Arnold Schwarzenegger Scaevola – Steven Pacey

– Steven Pacey King Zima – Gabriel Luna

– Gabriel Luna Urda – Arazou

– Arazou Zimah’s Aide – Dana Haqjoo

– Dana Haqjoo Sorcerer – Carlo Rota

Episode 4 – Unreal Tournament: Xan

The Gamemaster – Elodie Yung

– Elodie Yung Necris Captain – Gideon Emery

– Gideon Emery Dean – Mitch Eakins

– Mitch Eakins Parker – Chris Payne Gilbert

– Chris Payne Gilbert Liandri Technician – Carlin James

– Carlin James Arena Announcer – Fred Tatasciore

Episode 5 – Warhammer 40,000: And They Shall Know No Fear

Bladeguard Sergeant Metaurus – Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje

– Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje Lieutenant Titus – Clive Standen

– Clive Standen Young Titus – Ben Plessala

– Ben Plessala Astropath – Mark Sheppard

– Mark Sheppard Sorcerer of Tzeentch – Alexa Kahn

– Alexa Kahn Ultramines Orbital Command – Mark Sheppard

Episode 6 – PAC-MAN: Circle

Puck – Emily Swallow

– Emily Swallow Swordsman – Aleks Le

Episode 7 – Crossfire: Good Conflict

Cross – Ricky Whittle

– Ricky Whittle Layla – Claudia Doumit

– Claudia Doumit Fitz – Samuel Roukin

– Samuel Roukin Mahler – Matt Peters

– Matt Peters Cabrera – Jessica Camacho

– Jessica Camacho Mason – Jake Matthews

– Jake Matthews Jeffrey – Aidan Bristow

– Aidan Bristow Unaffiliated Mercenary Driver – Chris Jai Alex

– Chris Jai Alex Global Risk Operator – Chris Jai Alex

– Chris Jai Alex Global Risk Sniper – Piotr Michael

Episode 8 – Armored Core: Asset Management

Pilot – Keanu Reeves

– Keanu Reeves The Voice – Erin Yvette

– Erin Yvette Old Salt – Temuera Morrison

– Temuera Morrison The Kid – Patrick Schwarzenegger

– Patrick Schwarzenegger Dispatch – Steve Blum

– Steve Blum Mechanic – Steve Blum

And those are all major voice actors and the cast list for the first half of Amazon Prime’s Secret Level. We’ll update this with the remaining cast when the second half of Season 2 drops this December 17th.

Secret Level is streaming now on Prime Video.

