Secret Level: Which Video Games Are Featured in the Prime Video Anthology Series?

A new animated anthology series, Secret Level, is headed to Prime Video, and it’s set to feature some of the most popular video game franchises of all time! Here’s the lowdown on which video games you can expect to see in Secret Level.

Every Video Game Franchise Featured in Secret Level

According to Amazon MGM Studios’ announcement press release, each of Secret Level‘s 15 episodes is based on one of the following video game franchises:

Armored Core

Concord

Crossfire

Dungeons & Dragons

Exodus

Honor of Kings

Mega Man

New World: Aeternum

PAC-MAN

PlayStation*

Sifu

Spelunky

The Outer Worlds

Unreal Tournament

Warhammer 40,000

Whether Secret Levels‘ episodes take place within the official canon of their respective video game source material remains unclear.

*Amazon MGM Studios’ press release describes Secret Level’s PlayStation-themed episode as “highlighting various PlayStation Studios beloved entities.”

What Else Do We Know about Secret Level?

Not much at this stage. That said, we do know that Secret Level is a co-production with Blur Studio, the animation outfit that produced Netflix’s Love, Death + Robots. Blur Studio co-founder Tim Miller is credited as Secret Level‘s creator, as well as one of its executive producers. Dave Wilson is the anthology series’ supervising director (and other executive producer). Oh, and Amazon has confirmed that Secret Level is for grown-ups only. The announcement press release describes the show as an “adult animated anthology series.”

Check out an excerpt from the official Secret Level synopsis below:

“Each episode of Secret Level serves as a gateway to a new adventure, unlocking exciting worlds from beloved gaming classics and highly anticipated new titles. Prepare for an unforgettable journey, where Amazon MGM Studios and gaming’s finest unite in a first-of-its-kind event that brings together more game IP in a single series than has ever been done before.”

Secret Level premieres on Prime Video on Dec. 10, 2024.

