Brian Austin Green Slams MGK Following Artist’s Messy Split From Megan Fox

Typically, people who get divorced don’t want anything to do with each other once everything’s sorted out. However, when there are kids involved, it’s a different story. Well, actor Brian Austin Green is taking that to heart, slamming MGK after learning about his messy split from his ex-wife Megan Fox.

Earlier this week, TMZ reported that rapper Machine Gun Kelly and actress Megan Fox split up during the Thanksgiving holiday. She saw something “upsetting” on his phone and wanted to leave right then and there. MGK was the one who took off, though, putting the status of their relationship up in the air.

It’s a complicated situation, especially because Fox is pregnant with MGK’s baby. The couple dealt with a miscarriage in 2022 and were looking forward to bringing a child into the world in 2025. The Jennifer’s Body star even posted a very risqué image of herself on Instagram in November to announce the news, getting vulnerable with her followers as she prepares to become a mother for the fourth time.

The father of Fox’s other three children, Brian Austin Green, was a big supporter of her latest relationship, but he missed the recent development. TMZ caught up with him while he was out and about on December 12th and broke the news to him, and he had a lot to say about MGK and his lack of maturity.

“But in your 30s, like, I don’t know, f**k, grow up,” the Beverly Hills, 90210 star said with a disgusted face. “She’s pregnant. I just want the best for her, I want the best for the baby, I want the best for our kids. That’s a shame. That’s a shame. I’m heartbroken about it because I know she’s been so excited and the kids are so excited for life and the change and all of that.”

Despite being disappointed, Green made it clear that he doesn’t think things are better without MGK around. “Nothing about it makes me feel any better. If that’s the case, I don’t know the facts, but if that’s the case, that is a tragic situation, and I wouldn’t wish that on anybody,” he added.

TMZ even asked Green point-blank if he hoped Fox and MGK stayed separated, but he didn’t take the bait. “I hope that the best outcome that could possibly happens happens for her, for the baby, and for our kids,” he said.

Green, of course, is speaking from experience. He and Fox had a couple of messy splits, but he’s made it clear in recent years that their connection isn’t going anywhere. “I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family, what we have built is really cool and really special,” Green explained on an episode of …with Brian Austin Green in 2020 (via Grazia). “So we decided let’s make sure we don’t lose that. That no matter what we’re always friends with each other and we’re a united front with the kids.”

