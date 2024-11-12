Megan Fox Poses In Nothing But Oil To Announce Next Child

Megan Fox announced on Monday, November 6, 2024, that she is expecting her fourth child. This confirms speculation that had been swirling since April.

Fox, 38, is already a mother to three children, Noah, Bodhi, and Journey, with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green. The unborn child’s father is her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker. The couple has been engaged since January 2022, but announced in March this year that they were taking a break from their relationship. However, they have been spotted together in recent months, fueling rumors of a reconciliation.

The actress posted two photos on Instagram to announce the pregnancy. The first image shows Fox nude, covered in what appears to be black oil, and cradling her baby bump. The second image is a black-and-white photo of a positive pregnancy test. Fox’s caption reads, “Nothing is ever really lost. Welcome back 👼🏼❤️.” The post includes a tag for Machine Gun Kelly, further confirming his role in the pregnancy.

Fox’s pregnancy announcement comes after deactivating her Instagram account in May, unfollowing all accounts she had previously followed. She has since returned to the social media platform and still does not follow anyone. Her Instagram post announcing the pregnancy is currently the only post on her feed.

The pregnancy announcement comes after Fox and Kelly faced the loss of an unborn child in 2022. Kelly publicly addressed this loss in May 2022 during his performance at the Billboard Music Awards. Fox later confirmed the miscarriage in her poetry book Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, published in November 2023.

Fox and Kelly met in 2020 while filming Midnight in the Switchgrass and began dating shortly after. Fox and Kelly have not publicly commented on their current relationship status, but things may be going well for them after the baby announcement.

