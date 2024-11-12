No, Glen Powell Isn’t Taking Over the Mission: Impossible Franchise

It doesn’t take long for rumors to spread like wildfire on the Internet. Whether it be about a TV show or a sports team, people love playing the “what if?” game. Unfortunately, the latest rumor making the rounds about Glen Powell taking over the Mission: Impossible franchise just isn’t true.

Recommended Videos

With the trailer for Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning having just released, it makes sense that fans and scoopers alike have questions about the franchise’s future. The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Paramount is marketing the eighth installment in the franchise as the final one despite Tom Cruise making it clear he wants to keep going.

Having a successor in the wings could help Cruise’s case, though, especially if it’s someone as big as Powell. The two worked together on Top Gun: Maverick, one of the most successful blockbusters in years, and Powell’s status has only risen since then after appearing in projects like Twisters, Anyone but You, and Hit Man. He’s also attached to star in an upcoming adaptation of Stephen King’s The Running Man from Edgar Wright.

Related: All Mission: Impossible Movies Ranked

However, as the rumors took on a life of their own, they got back to Powell, who was quick to throw water on the fire. “My mom would never let me do that,” Powell said while appearing on The Pat McAfee Show on ESPN. “That’s a death trap.”

Clearly, the actor’s response was tongue-in-cheek, not wanting to say anything that might get him in trouble with his PR team. But it’s clear by his attitude that he’s not worried about losing out on a job by putting the cart before the horse. Mission: Impossible might come to an end with The Final Reckoning, and it might not, but either way, don’t count on Powell taking over a franchise that Cruise made a phenomenon.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy