Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt in the Mission: Impossible - Final Reckoning teaser poster
News

Mission: Impossible 8 Gets New Title, First Teaser

Leon Miller
Published: Nov 11, 2024 10:52 am

Tom Cruise’s eighth Mission: Impossible outing just dropped its first teaser trailer – and scored itself a new official title.

The trailer comes courtesy of Paramount Pictures and replaces the Mission: Impossible 8 placeholder title with Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. It’s an ominous name that aligns with The Final Reckoning‘s equally portentous first glimpse at Cruise’s latest – and quite possibly last – adventure as IMF agent Ethan Hunt. Indeed, dialogue from Hunt and long-time ally Luther Stickell (Ving Rhames) suggests the former’s days of derring-do may soon be over.

If so, he’s going out on a high – literally. Mission: Impossible 8‘s teaser gives us our first glimpse at what’s sure to be the sequel’s biggest set piece: Hunt dangling from a biplane’s wings in mid-air (a stunt Cruise seemingly performed for real). The teaser also touches on Hunt’s ongoing quest to defeat assassin Gabriel (Esai Morales) and malevolent AI, The Entity.

This feud carries over from The Final Reckoning‘s direct predecessor, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, which broke with franchise tradition by ending on a quasi-cliffhanger. In fact, the two films are so interlinked that Mission: Impossible 8 originally carried the “Dead Reckoning Part Two” sub-header. But then, in October 2023, Paramount announced it was re-thinking the eighth Mission: Impossible entry’s title, and scrubbed “Part One” from Dead Reckoning‘s streaming release.

Either way, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is among 2025’s most hotly-anticipated releases. And you can expect the fervor surrounding the flick to intensify even further if Cruise confirms his retirement from the franchise. Cruise and long-time series director Christopher McQuarrie initially planned Mission: Impossible 8 as Ethan Hunt’s swansong, however, the former has since expressed interest in headlining further franchise installments.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning arrives in cinemas on May 23, 2025.

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning
Leon Miller
Leon is a freelance contributor at The Escapist, covering movies, TV, video games, and comics. Active in the industry since 2016, Leon's previous by-lines include articles for Polygon, Popverse, Screen Rant, CBR, Dexerto, Cultured Vultures, PanelxPanel, Taste of Cinema, and more.