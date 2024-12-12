‘Chronically Unfunny’ Jimmy Fallon Roasted for Creating ‘Charisma Vortex’ During The Tonight Show

Jimmy Fallon just can’t catch a break. Despite just wanting to spread holiday cheer, the former SNL star continues to be roasted on social media. This time around, people are coming after him for getting in the way of comedian John Mulaney’s spot on The Tonight Show.

Fallon’s terrible, horrible, no good, very bad couple of weeks started on Thanksgiving. He appeared during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade with a pair of sunglasses on and had people accuse him of being hungover. After getting past that, it was time for his holiday special, Jimmy Fallon’s Holiday Seasoning Spectacular. The reactions were mixed, to say the least, and even some of his biggest supporters started accusing him of “marketing his ego.”

Unfortunately, unlike a lot of artists, who are able to take breaks after putting on elaborate performances, Fallon hosts a late-night talk show, meaning he has to continue to get in front of the camera and entertain. The one silver lining for him is that he brings on guests who are able to use their segments to talk about their upcoming projects and crack a joke or two. However, people are attacking Fallon again for trying to make a recent The Tonight Show appearance by John Mulaney all about him.

While promoting his upcoming Broadway show, All In: Comedy About Love, Mulaney got to talking about his love for Steely Dan. He introduces the band to as many people as he can, including his 9-month-old son, as he doesn’t feel it gets the recognition it deserves. But as Mulaney is telling a funny story about his son refusing to dance to Steely Dan, Fallon tries to build on every joke the comedian makes, seemingly trying to get some laughs of his own.

new Mulaney Steely Dan bit just dropped pic.twitter.com/gV1dDAhu44 — Good Steely Dan Takes (@baddantakes) December 11, 2024

This is nothing new for Fallon, but social media isn’t letting him get away with it. “jimmy fallon is so chronically unfunny and uninterested in anything his guests say and it annoys me so much,” said one X user.

“i think its a testament to john mulaney’s standup ability that he still managed to pull this bit mostly unscathed out of the bottomless charisma vortex that is jimmy fallon,” added another.

While the Internet is taking great offense on Mulaney’s behalf, Fallon’s actions didn’t seem to bother him all that much. After all, they come from similar comedic backgrounds and know what it takes to deliver for an audience. Unfortunately, people just aren’t giving Fallon much room to breathe at the moment. They’ve had enough and will continue to go every one of his appearances with a fine-tooth comb.

The one Fallon has going for him is that late-night shows typically go on break closer to the holidays. So, he can take a step back, spend time with family and friends, and allow the social media flames to die out. Maybe people will be more inclined to look the other way after not seeing Fallon for a couple of weeks.





