Movies & TV

When Does X-Men ’97 Come Out?

By
0
Cyclops and several X-Men in X-Men '97

Marvel’s mutant superheroes are back defending a world that hates and fears them in X-Men ’97 – and we’ve broken down when the Disney+ animated series comes out below.

Recommended Videos

When Does X-Men ’97 Come Out?

X-Men ’97 premieres on Disney+ on Wednesday, March 20, 2024. Season 1 consists of 10 episodes, and – based on the typical Disney+ release schedule – each of these installments will drop weekly. If so, that means the first season of X-Men ’97 should wrap up on Wednesday, May 22, 2024.

That said, Disney+ is yet to officially confirm X-Men ’97 Season 1’s release schedule beyond its March 20 arrival – and the streaming platform has form when it comes to multi-episode animated series debuts. So, if Disney+ emulates the release schedule it used for the likes of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, X-Men ’97 Season 1 could launch (and conclude) with two or more entries.

Related: X-Men ’97’s First Trailer Goes Hard Into the ’90s, Confirms Release Date

Similarly, the exact timing of X-Men ’97 Season 1’s premiere (and that of subsequent episodes) remains up in the air for now. Going on recent Disney+ scheduling, the first season’s initial installment/s should be accessible from 12 AM PT/3 PM ET (and at corresponding times in global timezones). It’s worth noting that this is an educated guess on our part, though.

We’ll update this article with further X-Men ’97 release schedule details as they become available.

What Is the Plot of X-Men ’97?

As its name suggests, X-Men ’97 is a direct continuation of beloved 90s cartoon X-Men: The Animated Series. In effect, it functions as that show’s sixth season. The official Disney+ synopsis for X-Men ’97 reads as follows: “Storm and Wolverine try to continue the X-Men. Magneto comes in and wants to step up for Charles Xavier. Sinister comes in to try to end the X-Men once and for all.”

Related: X-Men ’97 First Look Revealed with Magneto as Leader, Season 2 Greenlit

Showrunner Beau DeMayo expanded on this blurb in a recent interview with Empire, hinting that X-Men ’97 Season 1 will force its titular team to contend with more than just baddies. “This season is very much about what happens when the X-Men are faced with a future they didn’t expect,” he teased. DeMayo also indicated that Gambit/Rogue romance will be a key subplot, branding them the show’s “one true pairing.”

X-Men ’97 arrives on Disney+ on March 20, 2024, and will run for 10 episodes.

About the author

Leon Miller
Leon is a freelance writer obsessed with film, TV, video games, and comic books. His writing credits include articles for Polygon, Popverse, Screen Rant, CBR, Cultured Vultures, PanelxPanel, Taste of Cinema, and more. Originally from Australia, Leon is currently based in the UK.
    More Stories by Leon Miller