Marvel’s mutant superheroes are back defending a world that hates and fears them in X-Men ’97 – and we’ve broken down when the Disney+ animated series comes out below.

When Does X-Men ’97 Come Out?

X-Men ’97 premieres on Disney+ on Wednesday, March 20, 2024. Season 1 consists of 10 episodes, and – based on the typical Disney+ release schedule – each of these installments will drop weekly. If so, that means the first season of X-Men ’97 should wrap up on Wednesday, May 22, 2024.

That said, Disney+ is yet to officially confirm X-Men ’97 Season 1’s release schedule beyond its March 20 arrival – and the streaming platform has form when it comes to multi-episode animated series debuts. So, if Disney+ emulates the release schedule it used for the likes of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, X-Men ’97 Season 1 could launch (and conclude) with two or more entries.

Similarly, the exact timing of X-Men ’97 Season 1’s premiere (and that of subsequent episodes) remains up in the air for now. Going on recent Disney+ scheduling, the first season’s initial installment/s should be accessible from 12 AM PT/3 PM ET (and at corresponding times in global timezones). It’s worth noting that this is an educated guess on our part, though.

What Is the Plot of X-Men ’97?

As its name suggests, X-Men ’97 is a direct continuation of beloved 90s cartoon X-Men: The Animated Series. In effect, it functions as that show’s sixth season. The official Disney+ synopsis for X-Men ’97 reads as follows: “Storm and Wolverine try to continue the X-Men. Magneto comes in and wants to step up for Charles Xavier. Sinister comes in to try to end the X-Men once and for all.”

Showrunner Beau DeMayo expanded on this blurb in a recent interview with Empire, hinting that X-Men ’97 Season 1 will force its titular team to contend with more than just baddies. “This season is very much about what happens when the X-Men are faced with a future they didn’t expect,” he teased. DeMayo also indicated that Gambit/Rogue romance will be a key subplot, branding them the show’s “one true pairing.”

X-Men ’97 arrives on Disney+ on March 20, 2024, and will run for 10 episodes.