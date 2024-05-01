X-Men ’97 has almost wrapped up its first 10-episode season and fans are already clamoring for more. So, will there be an X-Men ’97 Season 2?

Is X-Men ’97 Season 2 Happening?

Yes, X-Men ’97 season 2 officially has the green light. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Marvel Studios confirmed a second batch of episodes was in the works as early as San Diego Comic-Con 2022. Season 1 head writer Beau DeMayo revealed at the following year’s SDCC that the writers’ room was finalizing the Season 2 finale’s script in July 2023. Meanwhile, in March 2024, executive producer Brad Winderbaum told Entertainment Weekly that animatics for Season 2’s entire run of episodes are finished.

Although Winderbaum insisted “there’s a lot of work to do” on the show’s sophomore outing, it seems likely that the X-Men will be back on the small screen as early as 2025. That said, neither Marvel Studios nor Disney+ have officially confirmed Season 2’s release window. They have announced plans for more X-Men ’97 installments beyond the second season, however. Winderbaum verified previous reports of X-Men ’97 Season 3 in the EW interview. “We’re going to start development on the third season very soon,” he said.

Will X-Men ’97‘s Cast and Crew Return?

For the most part, yes. Indeed, some of the first season s core roster of voice actors have recorded at least part of their performances for Season 2. Cal Dodd (Wolverine), Lenore Zann (Rogue), and Lawrence Bayne (X-Cutioner) have publicly discussed participating in recording sessions for the second season. The rest of the X-Men ’97 cast will presumably record their own material soon (if they haven’t already).

They won’t be collaborating with DeMayo this time around, though. Despite overseeing a sizeable chunk of the second season and meeting with Marvel Studios to discuss the third, DeMayo abruptly exited the production in March 2024. Marvel Studios is yet to explain the reason for DeMayo’s departure, although Winderbaum denied the head writer was fired in his EW interview. “‘We parted ways’ is the best way I could say [about DeMayo leaving X-Men ’97],” Winderbaum said.

X-Men ’97 is now streaming on Disney+, with new episodes dropping Wednesdays.

