X-Men ’97: How Old Is Rogue?

The X-Men ’97 incarnation of Rogue has been a member of the show’s titular mutant superhero team ever since X-Men: The Animated Series‘ debut in 1992. This begs the question: how old is Rogue in X-Men ’97 Season 1?

Rogue’s Age in X-Men ’97 Season 1, Explained

Rogue’s exact age is never explicitly stated in either X-Men: The Animated Series or X-Men ’97. Fortunately, there’s enough information littered throughout both shows for us to make a fairly accurate guess. Notably, X-Men: The Animated Series Season 2, Episode 9, “A Rogue’s Tale,” establishes that Rogue was a member of the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants in her mid-late teens. Given Professor X had already formed the X-Men at this point in the timeline, Rogue is seemingly a few years younger than the team’s founding members, such as Cyclops and Jean Grey.

“A Rogue’s Tale” also confirms that Rogue joined the X-Men while still a teenager. It’s left vague exactly how long ago this was, however, enough time has since passed for Rogue to reach adulthood. After all, when Rogue meets Jubilee in X-Men: The Animated Series Season 1, Episode 1, “Night of the Sentinels – Part 1,” it’s clear she’s appreciably older than the X-Men’s teenaged recruit. So, factoring all this together – plus X-Men: The Animated Series‘ five-year timeframe – Rogue is in her mid-late 20s in X-Men ’97 Season 1.

How Old Is Rogue in Marvel’s X-Men Comics?

Rogue’s age in Marvel’s X-Men comics is harder to pin down, although it’s probably the same as her cartoon counterpart’s. Both incarnations of the mutant powerhouse boast similar backstories, complete with matching teenage tenures among the Brotherhood’s ranks. The Rogue of the comics has also visibly matured since Xavier invited her into the X-Mansion, so she’s definitely in her early 20s, at least. This version of Rogue has also been active for over 40 years in real-time – much longer than the X-Men ’97 version.

It’s worth noting, however, that time functions very differently in the X-Men comics than in real life. Indeed, characters participate in decades’ worth of stories and barely age (or don’t age at all). As such, Rogue is at most a couple of years older in the comics than she is in X-Men ’97, despite having many more adventures under her belt. Her depiction in the comics over the last two or so decades bears this out. Here, Rogue is almost certainly over 21, but not much older than 30.

