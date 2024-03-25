X-Men ’97: What’s the Deal With Rogue & Magneto?

X-Men ’97‘s two-episode premiere dropped plenty of big surprises – including the revelation that Rogue and Magneto were once an item! So, what’s the deal with Rogue and Magneto’s X-Men ’97 romance, and is it rooted in the show’s Marvel source material?

Recommended Videos

Related: X-Men ’97: Why a Different Actor Voices Cyclops, Explained

Rogue and Magneto’s X-Men ’97 Romance, Explained

X-Men ’97 Season 1, Episode 2, “Mutant Liberation Begins,” gives us our first glimpse at the hitherto unexplored history between Rogue and Magneto. Dialogue between the pair strongly implies they were once a couple, albeit “a long time ago” according to Rogue. It also turns out that Magneto can make skin-to-skin contact with Rogue without her absorbing his powers, memories, or life force – a supposedly impossible feat. So, what gives? When did Magneto and Rogue find time to date? And how is the Master of Magnetism immune to the terrible touch of the X-Men’s resident Southern belle?

Of these questions, the first is the easiest to answer. As established in X-Men ’97‘s precursor, X-Men: The Animated Series, Rogue was part of the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants before joining the X-Men. This means she had plenty of opportunities to cross paths with Magneto, even though the Master of Magnetism wasn’t part of the Brotherhood’s line-up when Rogue was a member. In short: there’s plenty of room in Rogue’s shady past for a fling with Magneto. Whether Rogue has now rekindled this ancient affair (as her current flame, Gambit, clearly believes) remains to be seen, though.

It’s likewise unclear exactly how Magneto manages to hold Rogue’s hand in “Mutant Liberation Begins” without copping the brunt of her uncontrollable powers. That said, the reformed supervillain’s own ungloved paw crackles with energy before he touches Rogue – could his magnetic shields somehow cancel out Rogue’s abilities? It’s likely, but not yet explicitly confirmed. Time (and X-Men ’97‘s eight remaining episodes) will tell.

Related: X-Men ’97: Why a Different Actor Voices Jean Grey, Explained

Have Rogue and Magneto Ever Had a Romance In Marvel’s X-Men Comics?

Yes, Rogue and Magneto have shacked up more than once in Marvel’s X-Men comics. The first time was in the early ’90s, after Rogue lost her powers and took refuge in Magneto’s supposed Savage Land utopia. The unlikely lovers split up soon after, however, after Magneto showed his true colors by using lethal force to deal with a threat to his self-made paradise. A few more ill-fated entanglements followed, culminating in Magneto unsuccessfully proposing to Rogue in 2012’s Avengers vs. X-Men event.

Related: X-Men ’97: Why a Different Actor Voices Cable, Explained

At least one alternate timeline’s Rogue and Magneto have hooked up, as well. In the dystopian reality of the mid-90s Age of Apocalypse crossover, Rogue and Magneto aren’t just together – they’re married and have a kid! But true to form for dark split-off continuities, these Rogue and Magneto variants don’t get to live happily ever after. Instead, they die fighting side-by-side against the evil Wolverine of their universe (bummer).

X-Men ’97 is now streaming on Disney+, with new episodes dropping Wednesdays.