Star Wars: The Bad Batch is about to drop its third and final season, bringing Clone Force 99’s adventures to an end. So, when does Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 come out?
When Does Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 Come Out?
Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 will make its three-episode debut on Disney+ on Feb. 21, 2024. Season 3 consists of 15 episodes in total, and will wrap up on May 1, 2024. The full Season 3 release schedule is outlined below:
- Episode 1, “Confined” – Feb. 21, 2024
- Episode 2, “Paths Unknown” – Feb. 21, 2024
- Episode 3, “Shadows of Tantiss” – Feb. 21, 2024
- Episode 4, “A Different Approach” – Feb. 28, 2024
- Episode 5, “The Return” – March 6, 2024
- Episode 6, “Infiltration” – March 13, 2024
- Episode 7, “Extraction” – March 13, 2024
- Episode 8, “Bad Territory” – March 20, 2024
- Episode 9, “The Harbinger” – March 27, 2024
- Episode 10, “Identity Crisis” – April 3, 2024
- Episode 11, “Point of No Return” – April 3, 2024
- Episode 12, “Juggernaut” – April 10, 2024
- Episode 13, “Into the Breach” – April 17, 2024
- Episode 14, “Flash Strike” – April 24, 2024
- Episode 15, “The Cavalry Has Arrived” – May 1, 2024
What is Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 About?
So, what can you expect from Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 when it finally debuts? Based on Lucasfilm’s official synopsis, the Disney+ show’s third season will pick up where its predecessor left off, with Michelle Ang’s Omega still in Imperial custody. The synopsis reads as follows:
“In the epic final season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, the Batch will have their limits tested in the fight to reunite with Omega as she faces challenges of her own inside a remote Imperial science lab. With the group fractured and facing threats from all directions, they will have to seek out unexpected allies, embark on dangerous missions, and muster everything they have learned to free themselves from the Empire.”
Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 premieres on Disney+ on Feb. 21, 2024.