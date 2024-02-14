Star Wars: The Bad Batch is about to drop its third and final season, bringing Clone Force 99’s adventures to an end. So, when does Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 come out?

When Does Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 Come Out?

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 will make its three-episode debut on Disney+ on Feb. 21, 2024. Season 3 consists of 15 episodes in total, and will wrap up on May 1, 2024. The full Season 3 release schedule is outlined below:

Episode 1, “Confined” – Feb. 21, 2024

Episode 2, “Paths Unknown” – Feb. 21, 2024

Episode 3, “Shadows of Tantiss” – Feb. 21, 2024

Episode 4, “A Different Approach” – Feb. 28, 2024

Episode 5, “The Return” – March 6, 2024

Episode 6, “Infiltration” – March 13, 2024

Episode 7, “Extraction” – March 13, 2024

Episode 8, “Bad Territory” – March 20, 2024

Episode 9, “The Harbinger” – March 27, 2024

Episode 10, “Identity Crisis” – April 3, 2024

Episode 11, “Point of No Return” – April 3, 2024

Episode 12, “Juggernaut” – April 10, 2024

Episode 13, “Into the Breach” – April 17, 2024

Episode 14, “Flash Strike” – April 24, 2024

Episode 15, “The Cavalry Has Arrived” – May 1, 2024

What is Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 About?

So, what can you expect from Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 when it finally debuts? Based on Lucasfilm’s official synopsis, the Disney+ show’s third season will pick up where its predecessor left off, with Michelle Ang’s Omega still in Imperial custody. The synopsis reads as follows:

“In the epic final season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, the Batch will have their limits tested in the fight to reunite with Omega as she faces challenges of her own inside a remote Imperial science lab. With the group fractured and facing threats from all directions, they will have to seek out unexpected allies, embark on dangerous missions, and muster everything they have learned to free themselves from the Empire.”

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 premieres on Disney+ on Feb. 21, 2024.