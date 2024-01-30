The Best Fantasy Books Coming in February 2024

Love is in the air, and it feels magical – especially for wizards, warlocks, and witches. They, plus a host of other great fantasy characters, will be in action in some of the best new fantasy books in February 2024.

The Book of Love, Kelly Link, February 13

Kelly Link is largely known for her short stories, but The Book of Love is an impressive debut novel that weaves adventure with the paranormal. Three teenage friends disappeared from their Massachusetts town. Now, a year later, they have reappeared in a high school classroom.

Laura, Daniel, and Mo are desperate to get their old lives back, but it won’t be easy. When they come back, their high school music teacher offers them a deal that will restore their lives. They’re given a bunch of magical tasks with the rule that they’re not allowed to tell anyone where they’ve been. However, other supernatural forces and figures begin to show up in this February 2024 fantasy book, plunging the town into chaos as the three kids try to come to terms with their fates.

The Warm Hands of Ghosts, Katherine Arden, February 13

If you like speculative fiction, a bit of horror, and some good old historical fiction, then The Warm Hands of Ghosts is for you. Set during the real-life events of World War I, the story sets Laura Iven in search of her brother, who was feared dead on the battlefield. Since reports of his death, a series of eerie occurrences have led Laura to believe he might still be alive.

Meanwhile, Freddie Iven wakes up after an explosion next to a German soldier in a pillbox. Together, they meet a mysterious man who has strange powers – powers that make the horrors of life go away. The Warm Hands of Ghosts forces the characters to decide if the world they have is worth saving. Or is it time to leave it all behind?

Angolin, C.E. Taylor, February 13

The people of Angolin have lived in peace for centuries, but that’s about to change. Across the Abyss, a dangerous civilization has learned of Angolin’s existence, and they’re determined to conquer Angolin and its resources. While many citizens want to fight for their isolated way of life, there is a plot from within to align with the enemy.

Angolin explores the politics of isolation, along with the costs of a growing population and limited resources. If you can’t get enough politics in 2024, Angolin will give you your fix of debate over what vulnerabilities to accept and what course of action benefits everyone and not just the privileged few.

Sun of Blood and Ruin, Mariely Lares, February 20

Set in 16th-Century Mexico, Sun of Blood and Ruin is heavily inspired by Zorro. In fact, it’s mostly a reimagining of the Zorro story, but that’s what makes this story fun. Leonora de las Casas Tlazohtzin has been promised heir to the Spanish throne and never leaves the palace. At least, that’s what the public thinks of her.

Although witchcraft is strictly illegal in New Spain, a vigilante named Pantera strikes out against tyranny with magic and legendary sword skills. No one would guess it, but Pantera and Leonara are one and the same. She can’t hide forever, though, as a prophecy of destruction forces her to choose her fate in this February 2024 fantasy book.

Halo: Epitaph, Kelly Gay, February 27

It’s the 32nd book of the Halo series, and fand of the Didact should be really excited for this entry. Once incredibly powerful, the Didact is now barely recognizable. After facing off with the great Master Chief and being defeated, the Didact was stripped of his armor and identity. Left to roam a wasteland, he has largely been forgotten.

Wanting to achieve greatness once more, the Didact discovers a blue light emanating from a spire in the distance. Through the wasteland, the Didact sets out on an adventure that will be his defining moment. It will also determine his final place in history.

Fans of the Halo books shouldn’t be discouraged from jumping in at any point. There are some arcs, but most are easily accessible for someone who hasn’t read the preceding entries. The book before Halo: Epitaph, Halo: Outcast, was written specifically to be as inviting to new fans as established Halo readers.

And those are the best fantasy books coming in February 2024.