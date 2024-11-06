Best New Horror Books Coming in November 2024

Halloween has come and gone, but the scares are still with us. November has some excellent horror book offerings for fans, including both new stories and continuations of established series. Here’s the best headed to shelves this month.

The Swarm, Andy Marino, November 5

Detective Vicky Paterson gets a strange murder case across her desk. Little does she know, it would be the beginning of a chain of events that would have her fighting to survive an infestation of insects. At the same time, two private investigators are looking into the mysterious disappearance of a young girl—a disappearance that has cult ties.

Soon, Vicky and her new friends find themselves sealed off in a hotel room, trying to outlast what has become a swarm. They must find the truth behind the infestation before it’s too late. Vicky and the investigators will realize that everything is connected when they learn the truth.

The Threshing Floor, Steph Nelson, November 11

Most parents would do almost anything to save their sick child. Dalice’s toddler, Cash, is in dire need of a heart transplant. Even if they’re lucky enough to find a donor, Dalice cannot afford the procedure. Then, a mysterious solution presents itself to her.

Enter Shane. Shane claims to belong to a group that can heal any injury or illness. But her son’s health and future come at a price. As Dalice learns more, she must decide if the awful price for his life is worth it.

If you’re a Kindle Unlimited member, this horror book is included with the subscription on release day.

Candy Cain Kills Again: The Second Slaying, Brian McAuley, November 12

The fifth book of the Killer VHS series, Candy Cain Kills Again: The Second Slaying is a fun, quick read that follows up on the second book of the series. It’s also always fun to get an early start on some holiday season scares.

They’ve survived the horrors inside the Thornton House on Christmas Eve. Now, Austin, Mateo, and Fiona are off to the Church of Nodland. Can they survive another encounter with Candy Cain as she comes to celebrate the spirit of Christmas in her own special way?

Dead Girls Don’t Dream, Nino Cipri, November 12

Voynich Woods has rules. If you follow them, you stay alive. But if you stray from the path, don’t carry a whistle, or stay out after dark, you’ll likely never be seen again. When Riley Walcott’s sister breaks the rules, Riley chases after her and comes face-to-face with death.

When Madelyn uses magic to resurrect Riley, it leads to vast consequences. Together, Madelyn and Riley learn how terrible magic can be as they face the worst parts of Voynich Woods.

The Thing in Christmas Town, Iseult Murphy, November 21

Christmas was one of Diane’s favorite holidays. Then, her husband died during the Christmas season and it changed everything she thought about the holiday. To try to find her love for the season again, Diane travels to Christmas Town, an attraction in Ireland.

When she arrives with her adult children, Diane realizes things aren’t right. In true psychological horror fashion, the odd occurrences ramp up throughout the story until a final confrontation that has Diane fighting to save herself and her family.

And those are the best new horror books coming in November 2024.

