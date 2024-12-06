Best New Fantasy Books Coming in December 2024

December is usually a bit of a slow time for fantasy book releases. 2024, however, has other things in mind. With one of the biggest fantasy franchises dropping its newest entry and other sequels landing on shelves, December is looking to be an excellent month for fantasy fans.

Ardent Violet and the Infinite Eye, Alex White, December 3

The second book in The Starmetal Symphony series, Ardent Violent and the Infinite Eye is space opera at its finest and most silly. After Ardent Violet defeated an army of AI space mechs, they thought they’d get some time with their new boyfriend. But fate has other ideas. When August makes a big discovery, Ardent Violet is forced to dive back into galactic conflict one more time.

This series will be for you if you enjoy big, technicolor space opera storytelling and action. Plus, the idea of a band of musicians fighting to save humanity from a mech army sounds like a lot of fun.

Rebel Blade, Davinia Evans, December 3

The Burnished City concludes with Rebel Blade, the third and final book in the trilogy. At the end of Shadow Baron, things were looking bleak for Siyon Velo. Now, he must fight one more time to save the city that has turned its back on him.

If you like alchemy and scandal, The Burnished City will be for you. It has a likable main character, a wonderful supporting cast, and an author who excels at writing chaos and craziness. If you’re new to the trilogy, you can jump into the city of Bezim easily. The first book, Notorious Sorcerer, is included in Kindle Unlimited.

Wind and Truth, Brandon Sanderson, December 5

The Stormlight Archive is Brandon Sanderson’s signature series, and the long-awaited fifth entry is a big one. The epic tale continues the story set in the world of Roshar, which has been devastated by violent storms. The storms, in fact, dictate the evolution of the society and its magic.

Wind and Truth is the fifth volume, and it ties off a major fantasy story arc that has been building. For that reason alone, it’s an important addition. Don’t fear if you’re late to the party with The Stormlight Archive. Yes, the books are long—over 1000 pages each. But Sanderson is an easy read, and the story is well worth the effort to get caught up.

Club Contango, Eliane Boey, December 10

So many fantasy series are really long and intimidating if you fall behind, so it’s nice to find a brand-new one. You can get in on the ground floor with Club Contango, the first volume of the new Tracerverse series. It’s also nice because it’s much shorter than many fantasy novels, clocking in at about 275 pages.

Club Contango takes place at the end of the 21st Century on Freeport, a distant asteroid station. While the station is filled with glamour and riches at first glance, trouble is brewing. A revolution is stirring, and Connie Lam finds herself suddenly trying to stay alive amidst the turmoil.

A Cruel Thirst, Angela Montoya, December 17

Nothing says Christmas like vampire fantasy, and Angela Montoya delivers with A Cruel Thirst. It’s a young adult book, but it’s something all fans of the genre will enjoy. Carolina Fuentes wants to join in with her family and friends as they hunt dangerous vampires. Her father, though, wants to protect her from danger. He wants her to marry a man of his choosing who will take her away.

If you’ve ever read fantasy, you’ll know that of course Carolina will meet and fall in love with a vampire. Lalo Villalobos is kind and charming, and Carolina is swept off her feet. She and Lalo also have a common enemy—one who they set out to destroy together.

And those are the best new fantasy books coming in December 2024.

