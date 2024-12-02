Best New Horror Books Coming in December 2024

The holiday season is supposed to be a time of joy, but it can also be an excellent time for a good scare. For every Christmas classic, we have a Krampus or Nosferatu. The literary scene is no exception, with an excellent selection of horror books on the way.

Private Rites, Julia Armfield, December 3

It has been raining for a long time. So long, in fact, that the land has been reshaped. Older traditions and religions are finding their way back into society. Agnes, Irene, and Isla are sisters who haven’t connected in a long time, but the death of their father reunites them. He was brilliant but cruel, and the sisters’ inventory of his life begins to unearth secrets and demons.

Their mother disappeared years ago, but the truth about her is starting to come to the surface. The women realize that they have been brought back together for a reason. Private Rites is a beautiful story of queer love and loss in a world that feels like it might be drowning.

Bellevue, Robin Cook, December 3

At first glance, Bellevue is a medical thriller. Further examination reveals it to be a suspense-horror tale about a young doctor in an over 300-year-old hospital. Michael “Mitt” Fuller has started his residency at the storied Bellevue Hospital. On top of his medical knowledge, Fuller has a sixth sense— the ability to sense the nonphysical. But when patients begin dying without explanation, things spiral quickly for Mitt.

Mitt begins seeing bloody, disturbing visions. He feels increasingly drawn to the abandoned Bellevue Psychopathic Hospital building next to the newer building he works in. After he breaks into the abandoned building, Mitt discovers the past is connected to him more than he ever thought.

All Your Friends Are Here, M. Shaw, December 5

What better way to pass the time on a cold, wintry holiday than with some spooky short stories? What makes it better is that these stories all embrace ridiculous concepts while addressing the scariest of themes – the state of humanity today and our path toward isolation.

You’ll meet a vampire car, a fascist deer, money-eating tree gods, and the torment matrix. Shaw’s stories are about the world on the brink of the end. Consistent with the best horror or fantasy stories, they are a mirror showing us who and what we are.

We Are the Beasts, Gigi Griffis, December 10

We Are the Beasts is a historical horror novel set around the events of the Beast of Gévaudan. In the French countryside, mysterious deaths are piling up. The locals believe it is the work of a beast that lives in the mountains. But where many see terror, two girls see an opportunity.

Clara and Josephine, like many girls in Mende, have suffered abuse in their lives. They have felt imprisoned for years, whether from their fathers, brothers, or others. The beast is their chance. Josephine and Clara stage the deaths of their friends and hide them until they can escape the life they’re in now. But to survive, they’ll have to survive the harsh winter on the mountain and evade the beast that resides there.

The Resurrectionist, A. Rae Dunlap, December 24

Set in 19th Century Scotland, The Resurrectionist mixes historical fiction and true crime in a tale of serial killers. In 1828, James Willoughby began his study of medicine, embracing the trend toward reason and science. To achieve his desired success, James needs to get into a school he cannot afford. To make his dreams come true, James makes a deal that he will soon regret.

Nye is a body snatcher, and James is his new accomplice. Fresh bodies are better for medical research, after all. However, James and Nye realize that their competition comes in the form of two notorious serial killers. What began as a quest for knowledge turns into a dangerous game with murder around every corner.

And those are the best new horror books coming in December 2024.

