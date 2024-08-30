Image Credit: Bethesda
Critical Role Announces the Voice Cast for Bells Hells Audiobook

Tara McCauley
Published: Aug 30, 2024 07:53 pm

Critical Role’s first Bells Hells novel What Doesn’t Break promises to enrich Laudna’s tragic backstory, with an all-star voice cast performing the audiobook including Marisha Ray, Laura Bailey, Robbie Daymond, and The Legend of Vox Machina’s Grey DeLisle.

Critical Role: Bells Hells – What Doesn’t Break was announced last fall, but the final details of its audiobook version have just arrived ahead of the October 8 release. As with past Critical Role tie-in novels, Ray and Bailey will be stepping in to perform their respective Bells Hells player characters Laudna and Imogen. Daymond joins his Critical Role colleagues on the audiobook, continuing his hot streak of narrating Exandria’s expanding audio landscape. In addition to his current role as Bells Hells bard Dorian Storm, Daymond has narrated both of the actual play series previous audiobooks, Critical Role: Vox Machina – Kith & Kin and Critical Role: The Mighty Nein – The Nine Eyes of Lucien.

What Doesn’t Break weaves a tale of Laudna’s isolating era following her death and resurrection at the hands of legendary Exandrian villain Delilah Briarwood. The infamy of the Briarwoods was first established in Critical Role’s Vox Machina campaign and subsequently adapted in Season 1 of Prime Video’s The Legend of Vox Machina. DeLisle thus rounds out the cast of What Doesn’t Break‘s audiobook, reprising her role from The Legend of Vox Machina. This announcement solidifies DeLisle as the authoritative voice of Delilah Briarwood and follows Critical Role‘s recent trend of blending the animated version of its story into the streamed one.

Critical Role: Bells Hells – What Doesn’t Break is penned by acclaimed horror author Cassandra Khaw, known for titles such as The Salt Grows Heavy, Nothing But Blackened Teeth, and The Dead Take the A Train. Khaw’s name may already be familiar to Critters thanks to her work on the 2022 Dungeons & Dragons module Critical Role: Call of the Netherdeep. What Doesn’t Break isn’t the only upcoming release that Critical Role fans have to look forward to, as the team just recently announced Vox Machina: Stories Untold. The upcoming anthology boasts a collection of ten untold stories from the allies and enemies of the titular Campaign 1 adventuring party, with contributions from Aabria Iyengar, Sam Maggs, Martin Cahill, and more.

Critical Role
