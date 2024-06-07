The Legend of Vox Machina Confirms Season 3 Release Date

The Legend of Vox Machina, the animated series based on Critical Role‘s first campaign, will return to Prime Video for its third season this fall. Nearly a year and a half since Vox Machina Season 2 concluded, the series returns on October 3, 2024.

This marks the first time Vox Machina airs in the fall, as the first and second seasons premiered in January 2022 and 2023, respectively. The Critical Role cast revealed the release date along with the series’ new intro during an IGN panel today. Notably, the new intro has a much darker tone than that for the earlier seasons.

In keeping with that, the Critical Role cast confirmed a darker turn for The Legend of Vox Machina in Season 3 during the panel. Matt Mercer, Critical Role‘s DM, reminded fans that the characters must face three more dragons still. That level of danger causes some rifts in the team. Beyond the dangers Vox Machina faces, the cast also teased further development of the group’s much-beloved romances. While they did not provide details, the cast acknowledged the passion fans feel for the inter-party relationships as a whole and promised development in that arena this season.

The Legend of Vox Machina Season 2 ended on a cliffhanger as the team met with Raishan, the Diseased Deceiver. The ancient green dragon proved in Campaign 1 to be the perhaps the most wily of the Chroma Conclave — a collection of five chromatic dragons working in tandem to take over Tal’dori. While fans of Campaign 1 may know Raishan’s plans, other viewers must wait until October 3.

The cast includes Laura Bailey, Taliesin Jaffe, Ashley Johnson, Liam O’Brien, Matthew Mercer, Marisha Ray, Sam Riegel , and Travis Willingham. The Legend of Vox Machina Season 3 premiers October 3 on Prime Video. A follow up series, Mighty Nein, is currently in production. Prime Video confirmed today that the cast is recording but did not provide a release window.

