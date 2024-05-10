Category:
News
Movies & TV

The Legend of Vox Machina Season 3 Lines Up Fall 2024 Release

Tara McCauley
Published: May 9, 2024 08:03 pm

Critical Role threatened to crush fans under an avalanche of exciting announcements today, including the release window for the highly anticipated third season of The Legend of Vox Machina.

The Washington Post shared the welcome news that Season 3 of Prime Video’s adaptation of Critical Role’s first campaign will return this fall. Critical Role’s Travis Willingham boosted the announcement on X, simply adding, “Ya’ll, it’s so good…”. Fans were relatively spoiled with the first and second seasons of The Legend of Vox Machina arriving like clockwork in late January of 2022 and 2023, respectively. This longer hiatus between seasons has amped up anticipation, especially as the animated adaptation continues to explore the actual play series’ deadly Chroma Conclave arc.

Iconic and formidable Vox Machina foes Dr. Anna Ripley and Raishan the Diseased Deceiver were primed to take center stage in The Legend of Vox Machina’s coming conflict. Unlike Campaign 1’s Briarwood arc, which adapted neatly into one season of Prime’s Critical Role series, the Chroma Conclave arc has been stretched to encompass multiple seasons.

One unfortunate setback in this story comes with the loss of prolific actor Lance Reddick, who lent his vocal talents to the Chroma Conclave’s leader, Thordak the Cinder King. Reddick’s replacement and other details of Season 3 of The Legend of Vox Machina have yet to be unveiled, but the release window alone has given fans plenty of cause to celebrate.

The success of The Legend of Vox Machina has shepherded Critical Role into a more substantial partnership with Amazon, one that promises to deliver an animated adaptation of Campaign 2’s beloved Mighty Nein party. While the Critical Role team has indicated that both The Legend of Vox Machina’s third season and the Mighty Nein’s first are being developed simultaneously, there has been no news yet regarding the release of the latter. However, in addition to the release window for season 3 of The Legend of Vox Machina, Critical Role also today revealed their long-percolating member service Beacon and that Bells Hells will receive their first live show this summer.

Outside of Vox Machina and the Mighty Nein, Critical Role fans have expressed hope that the company’s ongoing partnership with Prime Video yields similar adaptations for Campaign 3’s Bells Hells and even Exandria Unlimited: Calamity‘s heart-wrenching Ring of Brass.

Critical Role
The Legend of Vox Machina
