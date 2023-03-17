Acclaimed actor Lance Reddick has died at age 60, per TMZ reporting. Police found his body at his home this morning, and while cause of death has not been determined, it is believed to be of natural causes.

Suffice to say, this is devastating news. Lance Reddick brought gravitas to a variety of roles over the decades, perhaps most prominently as Cedric Daniels on The Wire, but video game enthusiasts may know him for playing Sylens in Horizon Zero Dawn and Horizon Forbidden West. He also starred as Albert Wesker in the recent, ill-fated Resident Evil Netflix series, and he voiced Commander Zavala in Destiny 2.

In recent years, Lance Reddick had additionally become known for playing Charon, concierge at the Continental Hotel in the John Wick franchise, and before he died, he had been promoting John Wick: Chapter 4. According to TMZ, he was actually scheduled to promote the movie on The Kelly Clarkson Show next week.

These days, age 60 is a frustratingly young age to die, making his passing rather shocking. However, his body of work speaks for itself, and the characters he’s brought to life are already fondly remembered. Lance Reddick has died, but he will continue to live on in his performances and in our memories for many, many years to come. Some posthumous releases are on the way as well, such as his role as Zeus in Percy Jackson and the Olympians on Disney+.