Sonic the Hedgehog 3: Who Is Gerald Robotnik? Explained

The focus of the first trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is Shadow, voiced by Keanu Reeves. However, another important character in the Sonic mythos is set to make their live-action debut when the movie releases. So, who is Gerald Robotnik in Sonic 3?

Recommended Videos

Gerald Robotnik’s Role in the Sonic Franchise, Explained

It should come as no surprise that Gerald Robotnik is appearing in Sonic 3, as he’s instrumental in the creation of Shadow. In Sonic lore, Gerald is a mad scientist but one of the most brilliant minds in the world, which is why the United Federation comes to him with a proposal to work on Project Shadow, an experiment that looks to discover a way for someone to become immortal.

Gerald isn’t only interested in working on the project because he’s power hungry but because his granddaughter, Maria, is very sick. He believes if he can discover the secret to immortality, he can cure her. Of course, the military has other plans for Gerald, taking him into custody after getting what they want out of him. Unfortunately, Maria is caught in the crossfire and loses her life, leaving Gerald heartbroken.

Related: All Pre-Order Bonuses & Editions For Sonic X Shadow Generations

All of the work Gerald did, including Shadow, continues to play a big part in the Sonic games, and the live-action franchise is likely to follow suit. Jim Carrey’s Eggman is teaming up with Team Sonic in Sonic 3, and based on the trailer, it looks like he’ll be turning to his grandfather to find a way to take down Shadow. Of course, it won’t be that simple because if Gerald already lost Maria, he will have ulterior motives.

And that’s who Gerald Robotnik is in Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 races into theaters on December 20, 2024.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy