Sonic 3’s First Trailer Finally Reveals Keanu Reeves as Shadow

Sonic the Hedgehog 3‘s first trailer is here, delivering a real double-whammy. Not only does it give us our first look at Keanu Reeves as Shadow, but it also confirms that Dr. Robotnik will be joining Team Sonic.

Reeves’ Sonic the Hedgehog 3 casting was announced back in April, much to the relief of those who suspect we’d end up with Chris Pratt. And, as revealed in this new trailer, he’s nailed Shadow the Hedgehog’s gloomy demeanor. There’s not a “Whoa!” in sight as this lab-manufactured mammal takes on Team Sonic (Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails) and proceeds to soundly paste them.

We also get a glimpse of Shadow’s past, narrated by some military type, and his interactions with Maria, who, in the regular Sonic mythos, died after freeing Shadow from his containment. Chances are her demise will also be the catalyst for Shadow’s rampage. Though, unlike the game, he’s not toting a machine gun. There’s a chance he might just have to earn it, but given the target audience for this movie, it’s more likely that it’s just been removed entirely.

Sonic’s inability to stop Shadow leads to him joining forces with Jim Carrey’s Doctor Robotnik in Sonic 3. The feeling I get from the trailer is that he’s going to have a reduced role in this movie. It was, at one point, uncertain whether he’d be returning at all. However, some Carrey is better than no Carrey, and with Robotnik’s family in the mix, there’s sure to be a lot of good comedy.

You can watch the trailer above and catch Sonic the Hedgehog 3 when it hits movie theaters on December 20, 2024, just in time for the holidays. There’s not going to be a better excuse to get away from the in-laws.

