Shadow Joins Sonic in Remastered Title Sonic X Shadow Generations

Today was a good day for gamers hoping for a PS3 Sonic title to get remastered. A revamped Sonic Generations was revealed by Sega during the State of Play called Sonic X Shadow Generations.

Check out the announcement trailer below:

This updated version of Sonic Generations will contain two experiences. There will be the original Sonic Generations adventure featuring classic and modern Sonic. In addition, players can control Shadow the Hedgehog in a brand-new story campaign.

Readers who want even more information on the title can head over to PlayStation.Blog. It turns out Shadow’s adventure will run parallel to Sonic’s. Takashi Iizuka, Creative Officer of Sonic Team, had this to share about the addition of Shadow: “With Sonic x Shadow Generations, we wanted to bring Sonic Generations to PS5 and PS4 while pairing a brand-new Shadow storyline to crossover with the original story. With Shadow’s portion of the title, players will get to know him more as a character and understand his motivations. It will create the ultimate celebration of Classic Sonic, Modern Sonic, and Shadow gameplay that all fans will surely enjoy.”

Sonic X Shadow Generations will hit PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S | X, Nintendo Switch, Epic Games, and Steam this August. This is a great way for Sega to show off the character ahead of his film debut in Sonic the Hedgehog 3.